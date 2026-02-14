'National Interest Will Guide Foreign Policy': Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bangladesh’s PM-in-waiting Tarique Rahman on Saturday said the interests of the country and its people will determine Bangladesh’s foreign policy.

“The interests of Bangladesh and its people will determine our foreign policy,” Rahman said when he was asked about Bangladesh’s ties with neighbouring India during his first press conference following the BNP’s landslide win in national elections held on February 12.

Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party secured a decisive two-thirds majority, returning to power after nearly two decades.

After Political Upheaval

The landslide win, announced on Friday, followed months of political and economic turmoil after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising in 2024.

While improving the economy, law and order and governance remain Rahman’s top priority, Bangladesh’s ties with India have also been a crucial point in the region, particularly in light of Hasina’s exile in New Delhi and India’s strong reaction to the increased attacks faced by the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh over the past few months.

Outreach To India

Earlier, Rahman’s top aide Humayun Kabir said the new BNP government wants to build people-to-people ties with neighbouring India.

"Obviously there are certain domestic priorities and then international engagements. Of course India will be one of the countries that we will visit among other countries in the region," Kabir was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Criticising Hasina’s foreign policy, Kabir said the new government wants to move away from “any country-centric foreign policy or country-dependent foreign policy.”

Push For Hasina’s Extradition

Shortly after the BNP’s landslide victory, party Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the party will formally urge India to extradite Hasina to Bangladesh to stand trial.

“The foreign minister has already pursued the matter of her extradition, and we support it,” senior BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said, PTI reported.

“We have consistently pressed for her extradition in accordance with the law. This is an issue between the foreign ministries of the two countries. We have also urged the government of India to send her back to face trial in Bangladesh,” he added.