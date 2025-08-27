Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘Kids Were Literally Praying’: Minneapolis Mayor As Police Say Gunman Fired Directly At Children In School Shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey condemned the mass shooting during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School while police confirmed that the shooter fired directly at children and worshippers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
A gunman opened fire during morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, killing two children and wounding 17 others in what officials described as a deliberate act of violence against worshippers.

Standing outside the school, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey expressed grief and outrage over the attack. “There are no words that can capture the horror and evil of this unspeakable act,” Frey said at a press conference. “Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers — these kids were literally praying.” The mayor added that he was “deeply saddened” and “deeply sorry” for the families.

“Cruelty Beyond Comprehension”: Minneapolis Police Chief

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who joined the mayor at the briefing, condemned the shooting as an “unthinkable tragedy” and “senseless attack.”

“This deliberate act of violence is an act of cruelty that is beyond comprehension,” O’Hara told reporters, as per news agency AP. He confirmed that the shooter fired directly at children and worshippers through a church window during Mass.

The victims included two children aged 8 and 10 who were killed instantly, while 17 others — including 14 children — sustained injuries. Two of the wounded remain in critical condition.

Gunman Armed With Multiple Weapons

O’Hara revealed that the attacker was armed with a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol, and used them to fire dozens of rounds at those inside the church. “This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children,” he said, noting that “dozens of children were inside” when the gunman struck.

Law enforcement officers reported that the shooter acted alone. Investigations into his background and motive are ongoing.

Families of the students were directed to a “reunification zone” as police evacuated the school. Witnesses described scenes of chaos and heartbreak, with children in school uniforms hugging parents and crying as they left the building.

According to AP, long-time parishioner Bill Bienemann recalled, “I was shocked. I said, ‘There’s no way that could be gunfire.’ There was so much of it. It was sporadic.”

His daughter Alexandra, a former student at the school, said she was left in tears after hearing the news. “It breaks my heart, makes me sick to my stomach, knowing that there are people I know who are either injured or maybe even killed. It doesn’t make me feel safe at all in this community that I have been in for so long,” she told the AP.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the incident “horrific” in a social media post, while city officials vowed full support for the grieving families and parish community. 

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 11:50 PM (IST)
