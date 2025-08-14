'Deplorable Acts of Violence': MEA 'Strongly' Raises Attacks On Indian Nationals With Ireland

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it has strongly taken up the cases of acts of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland. Noting that the Embassy is in touch with the victims, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that they are in touch with the community members and extending all possible support.

The MEA Spokesperson made the remarks during the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi on Thursday.

While answering a media query on the "racial attacks" perpetuated against Indians in Canada and Ireland, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "There have been several cases of violence against Indian nationals in Ireland. You would have seen several of these reports. We have strongly taken up this matter with the Irish authorities in Dublin as well as with the Embassy here. We note that both the President of Ireland and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister have publicly condemned these deplorable acts of violence. Our embassy in Dublin is in touch with the victims. They are also in touch with our community members, and is extending all possible support. We have also recently issued an advisory for Indian nationals resident in Ireland, as you would have seen. We hope that the issues will settle."

In light of the recent attacks on members of the Indian community, Ireland's President, Michael D Higgins, on Tuesday said in a statement, "The recent despicable attacks on members of the Indian community stand in stark contradiction to the values that we as a people hold dear...Such acts diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country."

On Monday, Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Harris met the members of the Indian community and condemned the "despicable acts of violence and racism".

Today, I met representatives of Ireland’s 🇮🇳 community.

I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the 🇮🇳 community in recent weeks.



I want to thank the Indian community for their very positive contribution to 🇮🇪. pic.twitter.com/XWBdTtgfDd — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) August 11, 2025

On August 1, the Indian Embassy in Ireland had advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country.

Local media reports from Canada had emerged where a video purportedly showed an Indian couple facing racial harassment.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing, "On Canada, again, as far as safety and security of our nationals are concerned, we take them very seriously. Our mission as well as our consulates are in close touch with the community members. Whenever an issue arises that needs to be flagged for security purposes, we address it. We take it to the local law enforcement authorities for appropriate action."

According to the official website of Peterborough Police, an arrest was made in connection with the incident.

According to the police, an investigation into the incident, which occurred on July 29, 2025, was initiated on August 8. The investigation included viewing videos, some of which were circulating on social media, which included hate-based language.

"As a result of the investigation and following consultation with the Crown Attorney's office, an 18-year-old male from the City of Kawartha Lakes has been charged with Utter threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm. The accused has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court on September 16, 2025. While there is no specific charge for hate crime in Canada that applies to this incident, there is a hate crime element to this case, and that will be addressed as the case moves through the court process", the statement said. (ANI)