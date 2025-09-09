MEA Cautions Indians In Nepal As Violent Protests Claim 19 Lives

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indians in Nepal to exercise caution amid the violent protests in the Himalayan nation that have claimed at least 19 lives so far. In a statement released on Tuesday, September 9, the MEA said: "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased."

"We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," it added.

Taking note of the curfew imposed in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal, the MEA said: "Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities."

What Is Happening In Nepal?

Nepal erupted in protests, which took a violent turn on Monday, following the ban on 26 social media platforms by the KP Sharma Oli government. The protests, led largely by Gen Z demonstrators, spiralled across Kathmandu despite a city-wide curfew.

The main demands of the protesters in Kathmandu are centred on two key issues: ending rampant government corruption and opposing the sudden shutdown of social media platforms.

Young demonstrators, primarily from the Gen Z generation, have called for transparency, accountability, and respect for digital rights, insisting that the government's blocking of 26 popular social media sites was an attempt to silence dissent rather than a legitimate regulatory move.

Additionally, many protesters voiced their frustration against the entrenched corruption that they believe has crippled governance and development in Nepal.

The government eventually rolled back the ban late on Monday night.

While Home Minister Ramesh Lekhkak and Agriculture Minister Ramnath Adhikari stepped down from their positions over the situation, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is unlikely to resign.