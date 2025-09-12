Marco Rubio Changes Tune, Says 'India At Heart Of US Strategy'

In a clear signal of America’s strategic focus on the Indo-Pacific, US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the central role India plays in shaping the 21st century. “The story of this century is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific,” Rubio said, noting that the US. has even renamed its combatant command to reflect the region’s growing importance. “India is at the core of that story, and our relationship is undergoing a period of extraordinary transition.”

Rubio highlighted the critical need for a strong US. presence in India, especially amid global challenges ranging from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to shifting dynamics in Asia. “It’s essential that the United States be represented by someone who has the direct ear and confidence of the President,” Rubio said, pointing to Sergio Gor as uniquely qualified. Having worked closely with the President over the past several years, Rubio said Gor’s experience and trusted relationship with the Oval Office make him an ideal candidate to navigate complex diplomatic and strategic issues with India.

Gor Highlights India’s Strategic Significance

Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump’s nominee for US. ambassador to India, echoed these priorities during his Senate Foreign Relations Committee testimony on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Gor described India as “the most important country in the world for the United States,” emphasizing that strengthening the bilateral relationship is critical not only for regional stability but also for global strategic balance.

Gor underscored that India shares far more common ground with the US. than with China, making it a vital ally in countering Beijing’s growing influence. “My priority will be to bring India strongly to our side,” Gor said, pledging to restore a personal touch to the US.-India partnership while expanding cooperation in defense, trade, and technology.

Deep Ties Between Leaders

Highlighting the close relationship between President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gor noted, “Even when the President has offered criticism, he has never failed to recognize Modi’s leadership.” Gor also reaffirmed his commitment to Trump’s ambitious “Mission 500” initiative, which seeks to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

A Strategic Partnership to Counter China

Gor outlined plans to advocate for reforms that make Indian markets more transparent and accessible, positioning the US. and India to jointly compete with China in key technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors. He emphasized that advancing this administration’s AI action plan would be a top priority.

If confirmed, Gor said he would also focus on increasing American energy exports to India, aiming to make the US. a leading supplier of oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). He stressed India’s pivotal role in ensuring South Asia’s stability and security, arguing that the US.-India partnership will define global strategic realities for the 21st century.