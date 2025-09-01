Man Rams Car Into Russian Consulate In Sydney, Arrested: WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldMan Rams Car Into Russian Consulate In Sydney, Arrested: WATCH

A neighbour who witnessed the crash said the driver accelerated through the gates after being told to exit the vehicle. A police constable sustained injuries in the incident.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A car rammed into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia on Monday. The incident  was captured on camera. A 24-year-old constable was injured in the incident.

Television footage from Australian networks Sky News and Nine showed a white SUV with its windows shattered and all four doors open. It waslying abandoned beside a Russian flagpole on the grounds of Russia's consulate in Woollahra suburb of Sydney.

According to a report by Reuters, a police spokesperson said one man was arrested in connection with the crash. 

The incident took place around 8:00 AM, following which police responded to a call regarding an "unauthorised vehicle" parked in the driveway of the Russian consulate on Fullerton Street.

Police officials said that they attempted to speak to the driver at the scene before he rammed his car into the gates. 

A neighbour who witnessed the crash said the driver accelerated through the gates after being told to exit the vehicle. "The policemen continued to ask him to get out of the car, he didn't get out of the car. They drew their firearms," he told Reuters.

The eyewitness said that the police shouted at the driver in the car inside the grounds, asking him to get out of the car. 

"On arrival, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attempted to speak to the driver; however, he allegedly drove his vehicle into the gates of the property,” a statement issued by New South Wales police read.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries," the statement added further.

The police constable injured his hand during the incident and was treated by paramedics on scene. Another eyewitness who was on the roof of a nearby building said that a flatbed truck later took a white SUV from the grounds of the consulate.

An official statement from the Russian consulate is awaited.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Australia Russian Consulate
