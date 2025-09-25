Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Palestinian President Mahmoud said on Thursday that his people reject Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel. He vowed that the militant group would have no role in governing Gaza once the war ends and must surrender its weapons to the Palestinian Authority.

Speaking by video at the United Nations after the US revoked his visa, Abbas said, "accused Israel of waging “a war of genocide, destruction, starvation and displacement” in Gaza.

“The dawn of freedom will emerge,” Abbas told Palestinians.

His remarks came a day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to address the General Assembly in person.

Push for Two-State Solution

In a brief but firm address, Abbas reiterated his vision of a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza existing alongside Israel. Momentum for recognition has grown in recent days, with U.S. allies including France, the U.K. and Canada announcing they would formally recognise Palestinian statehood.

Yet the goal remains distant. Netanyahu’s government has flatly rejected the two-state solution and insists Israel will maintain security control over Gaza after Hamas’ defeat. Some ministers have even called for annexing parts of the occupied West Bank, where Abbas’ administration governs limited areas.

“There can be no justice if Palestine is not freed,” Abbas said. He stressed that the Palestinian Authority is “ready to bear full responsibility for governance and security in Gaza” but insisted Hamas must disarm.

Hamas, Israel, and Accusations of Genocide

Hamas has agreed to relinquish power in Gaza but refuses to give up its weapons, saying it has the right to resist Israeli occupation. Israel, meanwhile, rejects accusations of genocide over its ongoing campaign in Gaza, blaming Hamas for civilian deaths and devastation.

Abbas called Israel’s military offensive “a war crime and a crime against humanity,” and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable.

Call for Global Action

While thanking countries that recently recognised Palestinian statehood, Abbas said symbolic gestures are not enough. “The time has come for the international community to do right by the Palestinian people,” he declared, urging nations to back Palestinians’ right to freedom, sovereignty and an end to occupation.

He accused Israel of denying Palestinian rights “with injustice, oppression and aggression” and warned that Palestinians cannot remain “hostage to the temperament of Israeli politics.”