Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver

HomeNewsWorldKhalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver

US-based Khalistani group SFJ threatens to “siege” Indian Consulate in Vancouver, urging locals to stay away and targeting High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 08:27 AM (IST)

Tensions between pro-Khalistan activists and Indian officials are once again flaring at a delicate moment, just as India and Canada work to rebuild diplomatic ties after months of strain.

The US-based group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has announced plans to “lay siege” to the Indian Consulate in Vancouver this Thursday. In a pointed advisory, the group urged both Indians and Indo-Canadians to avoid the mission during the protest, citing security concerns.

Adding to the alarm, SFJ circulated a poster depicting India’s newly appointed High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh Patnaik, with a crosshair over his face. The provocative imagery is likely to escalate security precautions around the diplomat and the consulate.

The warning comes at a particularly sensitive time. As New Delhi and Ottawa cautiously attempt to restore normal relations, any incident could risk destabilizing the fragile progress. Already, the announcement has shone a spotlight on the simmering Khalistan tensions within Canada.

What SFJ’s Advisory Highlights

  • The group references the assassination of Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar and alleges ongoing surveillance and intimidation by Indian consulates targeting Khalistan referendum activists.
  • The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has reportedly offered witness protection to Inderjeet Singh Gosal, who assumed leadership of the Khalistan Referendum campaign following Nijjar’s death.
  • Indo-Canadians planning routine visits to the consulate on September 18 have been advised to stay away.
  • SFJ describes the planned protest as a “historic siege” intended to demand accountability for what it claims are instances of Indian espionage and intimidation on Canadian soil.

Key Figures in the Controversy

Dinesh Patnaik – India’s new High Commissioner to Canada, depicted in SFJ’s poster with a crosshair, and described by the group as the “new face of India’s Hindutva terror in Canada.”

Shaheed Hardeep Singh Nijjar – His assassination in June 2023 in British Columbia serves as the symbolic catalyst for the planned protest.

The Bigger Picture

The poster and advisory underscore the ongoing unrest surrounding the Khalistan movement in Canada. By framing the event as a “siege” against alleged Indian state-directed espionage, SFJ is highlighting grievances that continue to strain Indo-Canadian relations.

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 08:03 AM (IST)
