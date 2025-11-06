12 Dead As UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Runway Mishap In Kentucky

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld12 Dead As UPS Cargo Plane Erupts In Flames After Runway Mishap In Kentucky

A UPS cargo plane, Flight 2976, crashed in Kentucky after an engine fire during takeoff, killing at least 12.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kentucky plane crash: At least 12 people were killed when a UPS cargo plane crashed and burst into flames shortly after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday evening. Officials said the MD-11F aircraft, operating as UPS Flight 2976 and bound for Honolulu, veered off the runway after one of its engines caught fire and detached during takeoff. The jet struck several nearby buildings before exploding into a massive fireball.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the fatalities, adding that 16 families have reported relatives missing and that rescue teams continue to comb through the wreckage at UPS Worldport, the company’s main air hub, as per a report on BBC. 

The intense blaze consumed the aircraft and spread to surrounding businesses, triggering an extensive emergency response. Authorities urged residents near the airport to stay indoors amid concerns of possible explosions and air quality hazards.

According to preliminary findings from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), flames were observed in the plane’s left wing moments after it was cleared for takeoff, reported AP. The aircraft briefly lifted off but crashed just beyond the airport perimeter. Both the cockpit voice and flight data recorders have been recovered, while the dislodged engine was located within airport grounds.

Eleven people have been hospitalized, several with serious burns and trauma. The runway affected by the crash was temporarily shut down but reopened early Wednesday after debris was cleared.

Investigators have launched a full-scale probe into the incident, which could take months before the exact cause is determined. UPS said it is cooperating fully with authorities and expressed condolences to the victims’ families.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Louisville US
