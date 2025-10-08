UK’s Biggest Trade Mission To India Takes Off, Starmer Greets Passengers Mid-Air

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUK’s Biggest Trade Mission To India Takes Off, Starmer Greets Passengers Mid-Air

Keir Starmer pilots UK’s largest trade mission to India, joining 125 executives to discuss opportunities under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 10:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In an unusual mid-air announcement, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer greeted passengers aboard British Airways Flight 9100 to Mumbai, calling out, “This is your Prime Minister in the cockpit.”

The announcement, shared later on Starmer’s Instagram, was a symbolic start to the UK’s largest-ever trade mission to India, highlighting the growing economic partnership between London and New Delhi.

“It’s really fantastic to have you all onboard. This is the biggest trade mission to India that the UK has ever sent. I’m looking forward to working with you as we explore all the opportunities in our new free trade agreement,” Starmer said cheerfully over the intercom.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Keir Starmer (@keirstarmer)

With more than 125 business leaders and executives on board, the flight represented not just a physical journey but a take-off for what the UK hopes will be a long-term, mutually beneficial economic partnership with India.

Focus on India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The two-day visit, extended at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to assess progress on the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the recently agreed India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The visit also aligns with Vision 2035, a 10-year roadmap intended to strengthen bilateral ties.

The talks will center on opportunities presented by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). Once ratified by the UK Parliament, the FTA is expected to remove tariffs on over 90 percent of goods traded between the two nations.

UKIBC Highlights Potential Growth

Richard Heald, part of the prime ministerial delegation and Chair of the UK India Business Council (UKIBC), emphasized the significance of the visit.

“The UK prime minister’s visit to India comes at a pivotal moment in the evolution of our bilateral relationship, defined increasingly by partnership, shared prosperity, and mutual respect,” he said.

Heald also highlighted the potential for UK small and medium enterprises in India, stating, “The UK-India corridor stands as one of the most promising economic relationships globally, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth – grounded in innovation, opportunity, and mutual ambition.”

The trade mission is expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration in areas ranging from technology and innovation to commerce and infrastructure, reinforcing the UK and India as strategic partners on the global stage.

