Jordanian Dinar vs Indian Rupee: How Earning 800 Jordan Currency Can Make You Rich In India

Jordanian Dinar vs Indian Rupee: How Earning 800 Jordan Currency Can Make You Rich In India

The Jordanian dinar, pegged to the US dollar, is one of the world’s strongest currencies; 1 JOD equals Rs 126.8, making earnings in Jordan lucrative in India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Several countries around the world boast currencies stronger than the Indian rupee, including Kuwait, Bahrain, the US dollar, the pound, and the euro. Among these, the Jordanian dinar (JOD) stands out as a stable and high-value currency. With a population of just 11.2 million, Jordan’s economy maintains a currency that is significantly stronger than India’s.

Earnings In Jordan Translate to Big Money in India

According to a report by Vice.com, 1 Jordanian dinar is approximately Rss 126.8 in Indian currency. Conversely, 1 Indian rupee equals just 0.00788 JOD. This means that if an Indian earns 800 Jordanian dinars in Jordan, the amount would be worth Rs 114,000 in India, highlighting the currency’s substantial purchasing power for Indian residents.

Why Jordanian Dinar Is So Valuable

Unlike oil-rich nations, Jordan does not have extensive oil reserves, yet its currency remains consistently strong. Key reasons include:

  • Dollar Peg: The dinar is pegged to the US dollar, shielding it from sudden market fluctuations.
  • Monetary Discipline: The Central Bank of Jordan controls the money supply, keeping inflation in check.
  • Investor Confidence: The stable currency system encourages foreign investment and economic predictability.

As a result, the JOD is internationally regarded as the fourth highest-valued currency, surpassed only by the Kuwaiti dinar, Bahraini dinar, and Omani rial.

Why Indian Rupee Is Comparatively Weak

The Indian rupee operates as a free-floating currency, with its value influenced by international trade, crude oil prices, global economic conditions, and political stability.

These fluctuations make the rupee relatively weaker and more volatile compared to the Jordanian dinar.

Controlled Currency System in Jordan

The Central Bank of Jordan, established in 1964, manages all aspects of the currency, from issuing banknotes and coins to implementing monetary policies. This centralized control helps maintain the JOD’s stability, making it one of the most trusted currencies globally.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
