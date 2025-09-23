Italy Erupts In Pro-Palestinian Protests As Meloni’s Stance Sparks Nationwide Unrest

Widespread pro-Palestinian protests swept across Italy on Monday, turning chaotic in several cities as demonstrators clashed with police over the Gaza conflict and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's refusal to recognise Palestinian statehood. The protests were held as part of a nationwide strike dubbed “Let’s Block Everything”, spearheaded by trade unions in response to what they described as mass atrocities in Gaza.

The day-long unrest resulted in dozens of police officers injured, metro disruptions, arrests, port blockades, and severe traffic chaos, particularly in Milan, Rome, Naples, Bologna, Genoa, and Venice.

#BREAKING #Italy A general strike began today in Italy, organized by trade unions in support of Palestine and in protest against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.



The strike affects nearly all sectors, including public transport, railways, ports, schools, and public services. pic.twitter.com/UtCarfYseN — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) September 22, 2025

Milan Sees Violent Clashes, Tear Gas at Central Station

In Milan, protests escalated quickly into violence. According to state media reports, over 60 police officers were injured during confrontations at the city's central train station. Riot police used tear gas to control the crowd after demonstrators smashed windows and hurled a chair at officers. More than 10 arrests were made, authorities confirmed.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, calling the incidents “outrageous”. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “Outrageous images coming from Milan: self-proclaimed 'pro-Pal' individuals, self-proclaimed 'Antifa' members, self-proclaimed 'pacifists' who wreak havoc on the train station and provoke clashes with law enforcement...”

She continued, “Violence and destruction that have nothing to do with solidarity and that will not change a single thing in the lives of people in Gaza... I hope for clear words of condemnation from the organisers of the strike and from all political forces.”

Ports Blocked, Highways Obstructed in Nationwide Action

Italy’s strategic ports also became protest hotspots. In Venice, Genoa, Livorno, and Trieste, dockworkers blocked access to shipping routes, trying to stop alleged arms transfers to Israel. At the Venice port, police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd.

In Bologna, highway traffic came to a standstill as demonstrators blocked major routes. Protesters also engaged in clashes with law enforcement, who responded with water cannons. Rome witnessed tens of thousands of people marching outside a railway station, later occupying a major ring road.

Students Join In, Public Transport Hit Hard

The protests saw participation from various sections of society, including university students. In Turin and Bologna, access to lecture halls was blocked. Public transport was severely disrupted, with Milan shutting down a key metro line.

In Naples, protesters forced entry into the main railway station, briefly occupying the tracks and causing delays in rail services. Demonstrators carried banners reading "Free Palestine" and "Let's Block Everything."

Rising International Pressure as Macron Recognises Palestine

The protests coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron’s formal recognition of a Palestinian state, a move he described as a "necessity" and the start of a new peace process. Italy, although having voted in favour of statehood at the UN, has not formally recognised Palestine—an inaction that has fueled public anger.

Meloni's government has argued that recognising a state that doesn’t “exist” would be counterproductive, a stance that has drawn heavy criticism from political rivals and activists alike.

Meanwhile, protesters remain resolute. Ricky, a demonstrator from Genoa’s Autonomous Port Workers' Collective, said: “The Palestinian people continue to give us yet another lesson in dignity and resistance. We learn from them and try to do our part.”