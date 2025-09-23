Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldItaly Erupts In Pro-Palestinian Protests As Meloni’s Stance Sparks Nationwide Unrest

Italy Erupts In Pro-Palestinian Protests As Meloni’s Stance Sparks Nationwide Unrest

Pro-Palestinian protests erupt across Italy as demonstrators clash with police in cities like Milan and Rome. PM Meloni condemned the violence while refusing to formally recognise a Palestinian state.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Widespread pro-Palestinian protests swept across Italy on Monday, turning chaotic in several cities as demonstrators clashed with police over the Gaza conflict and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's refusal to recognise Palestinian statehood. The protests were held as part of a nationwide strike dubbed “Let’s Block Everything”, spearheaded by trade unions in response to what they described as mass atrocities in Gaza.

The day-long unrest resulted in dozens of police officers injured, metro disruptions, arrests, port blockades, and severe traffic chaos, particularly in Milan, Rome, Naples, Bologna, Genoa, and Venice.

 

Milan Sees Violent Clashes, Tear Gas at Central Station

In Milan, protests escalated quickly into violence. According to state media reports, over 60 police officers were injured during confrontations at the city's central train station. Riot police used tear gas to control the crowd after demonstrators smashed windows and hurled a chair at officers. More than 10 arrests were made, authorities confirmed.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, calling the incidents “outrageous”. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote: “Outrageous images coming from Milan: self-proclaimed 'pro-Pal' individuals, self-proclaimed 'Antifa' members, self-proclaimed 'pacifists' who wreak havoc on the train station and provoke clashes with law enforcement...”

She continued, “Violence and destruction that have nothing to do with solidarity and that will not change a single thing in the lives of people in Gaza... I hope for clear words of condemnation from the organisers of the strike and from all political forces.”

Ports Blocked, Highways Obstructed in Nationwide Action

Italy’s strategic ports also became protest hotspots. In Venice, Genoa, Livorno, and Trieste, dockworkers blocked access to shipping routes, trying to stop alleged arms transfers to Israel. At the Venice port, police deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd.

In Bologna, highway traffic came to a standstill as demonstrators blocked major routes. Protesters also engaged in clashes with law enforcement, who responded with water cannons. Rome witnessed tens of thousands of people marching outside a railway station, later occupying a major ring road.

Students Join In, Public Transport Hit Hard

The protests saw participation from various sections of society, including university students. In Turin and Bologna, access to lecture halls was blocked. Public transport was severely disrupted, with Milan shutting down a key metro line.

In Naples, protesters forced entry into the main railway station, briefly occupying the tracks and causing delays in rail services. Demonstrators carried banners reading "Free Palestine" and "Let's Block Everything."

Rising International Pressure as Macron Recognises Palestine

The protests coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron’s formal recognition of a Palestinian state, a move he described as a "necessity" and the start of a new peace process. Italy, although having voted in favour of statehood at the UN, has not formally recognised Palestine—an inaction that has fueled public anger.

Meloni's government has argued that recognising a state that doesn’t “exist” would be counterproductive, a stance that has drawn heavy criticism from political rivals and activists alike.

Meanwhile, protesters remain resolute. Ricky, a demonstrator from Genoa’s Autonomous Port Workers' Collective, said: “The Palestinian people continue to give us yet another lesson in dignity and resistance. We learn from them and try to do our part.”

 

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Milan Protest Violence PM Meloni
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
Five Electrocuted As Kolkata Floods After Heavy Rains; Metro & Train Services Disrupted
World
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
Celebrities
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Zubeen Garg Funeral Today: Assam Prepares Final Tribute With Full State Honours In Guwahati
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget