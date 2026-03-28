He urged them not to allow the United States and Israel to run the ongoing war from their territory if they desire development and security.
‘Don’t Let Enemies Use Your Land’: Iran Warns Neighbours Amid Escalating War
As the United States uses military bases in Gulf countries to launch attacks on Iran, Tehran has responded with retaliatory strikes targeting locations in these countries.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged neighbouring countries not to allow the United States and Israel to “run” the ongoing war from their territory if they seek “development” and “security”.
His remarks come as the conflict has continued for over a month, with several countries in the region, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, getting caught up in the hostilities.
Retaliation Warning Issued
As the United States uses military bases in Gulf countries to launch attacks on Iran, Tehran has responded with retaliatory strikes targeting locations in these countries.
“I have said many times that Iran doesn't carry out preemptive attacks, but we will retaliate strongly if our infrastructure or economic centers are targeted,” Pezeshkian said in a post on X.
“To the countries of the region: If you want development and security, don't let our enemies run the war from your lands,” he added.
Call For Trust In Negotiations
Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pezeshkian had told him that trust is essential for holding talks on the ongoing war between Iran and the United States, according to Reuters.
Sharif’s office also said that the Iranian President appreciated Islamabad’s efforts to promote peace in West Asia.
Pakistan’s Mediation Efforts
Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator between the United States and Iran in efforts to de-escalate tensions.
Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey are scheduled to meet in Pakistan on Sunday and Monday for discussions on the conflict.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry said the meeting would involve “in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region”.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will meet his counterparts, and they are also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to the statement.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged neighboring countries to do?
What has been Iran's response to attacks from US military bases in Gulf countries?
Iran has retaliated with strikes targeting locations in those countries, stating they do not attack preemptively but will retaliate strongly if attacked.
What does Iran's President believe is essential for holding talks on the ongoing war?
President Pezeshkian has stated that trust is essential for holding talks on the ongoing war between Iran and the United States.
What role is Pakistan playing in the current regional conflict?
Pakistan is acting as a key mediator between the United States and Iran to de-escalate tensions. Foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Pakistan to discuss the conflict.