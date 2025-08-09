Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIntel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Rejects Trump’s Call To Resign Over Alleged China Links

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan Rejects Trump’s Call To Resign Over Alleged China Links

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan refused to resign after US President Trump’s call over alleged China ties, calling the claims “misinformation” and reaffirming his commitment to Intel and US national security.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 12:00 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) US tech major Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan has said he would not resign despite US President Donald Trump's public call for his resignation for alleged “deeply conflicted” links to China.

In a letter to Intel's employees, Tan affirmed his commitment to the company and US national security, adding that he has the full support of Intel’s board.

The controversy stemmed from Tan’s previous role as CEO of another US company Cadence Design Systems. This firm pleaded guilty in a criminal case involving the sale of chip design to a blacklisted Chinese military university.

Further, media reports suggested that Tan also invested $200 million in hundreds of Chinese tech startups, including some linked to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

Two Republican senators questioned Tan's leadership of Intel and US President Trump's comments increased attention and strained relations between Tan and Intel's board over corporate direction. Intel’s stock fell 3 to 5 per cent in response to the controversy.

In the letter to Intel employees, Tan called the accusations “misinformation” and stressed his long-standing ties to the US.

"I've lived in the US for over 40 years. I love this country and am beyond grateful for its chances,” he wrote.

Tan stressed that Intel is in active talks with the White House to clarify the facts and reaffirmed his commitment to Intel and US national interests. Tan also noted that high-volume manufacturing using the most modern US semiconductor process technology will begin later this year.

Intel's board has publicly expressed support for CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s leadership and reform efforts.

The stock had dipped over 3 per cent after the US President called for Tan's resignation on social media.

Intel shares, however, recovered slightly on Friday after Tan's response, closing at $19.95, up 0.9 per cent from the previous day’s close of $19.77. The stocks earlier showed a 15 per cent upsurge after Tan’s appointment as CEO in March 2025, to a high of approximately $25.94.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Semiconductor Manufacturing Donald Trump. Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan China Links Cadence Design Systems US National Security Intel Board Support US Tech Industry Intel Stock Price Trump Resignation Call
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
8 Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Area Amid Heavy Rain
8 Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Jaitpur Area Amid Heavy Rain
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Religion
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Auspicious Time And Rules For Tying Rakhi To Laddu Gopal
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget