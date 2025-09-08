A shocking bodycam video of an Indian woman caught shoplifting at a Target store in the United States has resurfaced online, sparking widespread discussion. The footage, which dates back to January 15, shows the woman breaking down in tears, gasping for breath, and struggling to communicate with police officers after being confronted.

In the clip, officers can be heard trying to calm her down, urging her to breathe slowly as they questioned her about the incident. The video has gone viral on social media, with many drawing attention to her emotional state, her language barrier, and the eventual admission that she planned to resell the stolen items.

Bodycam Footage Reveals Emotional Interrogation

An Indian girl (Gujarati) was caught shoplifting in the US. She's arrested. This was viral on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/huJK9gAeZQ — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) September 7, 2025

In the now viral video, the woman can be seen sobbing uncontrollably as officers tell her she is "not free to leave." Struggling to breathe, the she admits that English is not her first language and identifies Gujarati as her mother tongue. When asked if she requires an interpreter, she refused. She added that she was originally from India but held a Washington-issued driver's license.

Throughout the questioning, she continues to hyperventilate, prompting officers to ask if she had any underlying medical conditions. Store staff then present CCTV footage, which clearly shows her walking out of the checkout area with a cart full of unpaid merchandise. “So she just put everything in the cart and walked straight out,” one officer remarks, to which a staff member confirms, “Just walked straight out.”

Admission, Court Summons, And Another Similar Case

During the interrogation, the woman admits her intention to resell some of the stolen goods. Staff members revealed that she was a regular customer at the store, but this was the first time she had been caught shoplifting.

The resurfaced footage comes months after another incident involving an Indian woman in Illinois. In that case, the suspect allegedly attempted to steal items worth $1,300 (about ₹1.1 lakh) after spending seven hours inside a Target store. She was eventually taken into custody after apologising and offering to pay for the goods.