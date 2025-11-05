Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndian-Origin Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Wins Second Term, Defeats JD Vance’s Half-brother

Indian-Origin Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval Wins Second Term, Defeats JD Vance’s Half-brother

Indian-origin Aftab Pureval wins a second term as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance’s half-brother Cory Bowman and boosting Democrats’ control.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York, Nov 5 (PTI) Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, won a second term defeating Republican challenger Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, local media reported.

Pureval’s Tuesday victory cements Democrats’ control of Cincinnati’s local government and adds to Pureval’s growing profile in Ohio politics, Fox News reported on Tuesday (local time).  Pureval, 43, a former special assistant US attorney, first claimed the mayor’s office in 2021 after winning nearly 66 per cent of the vote, the report said.  Pureval’s Tibetan mother fled Communist Chinese occupation as a child and grew up in a Southern Indian refugee camp, while his father is Punjabi.

Pureval began his political career in 2015, running for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

He easily defeated opponent Bowman during the May open primary, winning over 80 per cent of the vote. As both men were the top two vote-getters in the primary, they proceeded to compete in the November general election, The Hill reported.

His opponent, Bowman, never held public office but was inspired to run after his half-brother, J D Vance, was inaugurated, Fox reported.

Though Vance remained on the sidelines during Bowman's campaign, he voiced his support for his half-brother on social media, calling him "a good guy with a heart for serving his community," and urged followers to "get out there and vote for him." Fox reported. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
JD Vance Indian-origin Mayor Indian-American Politician
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Cities
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
Mirzapur Train Tragedy: 4 Devotees Killed After Being Hit By Kalka-Howrah Express On Gurpurab
India
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United
Advertisement

Videos

RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 25 Lakh Fake Voters in Haryana, Cites Proof of Duplication
Bihar News: Lalan Singh Says NDA Will Win Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar Under Nitish Kumar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget