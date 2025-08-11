Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Fu***** Indian', 'You Stupid Ni****': Couple In Canada Faces Racial Abuse, Video Viral

Viral video shows Canadian teens racially abusing an Indian couple at an Ontario mall. One 18-year-old was arrested and the police are probing the hate crime.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:10 PM (IST)

A disturbing incident in Peterborough, Ontario, has sparked outrage after videos showed a group of Canadian teenagers racially harassing an Indian couple and taking their abuse to obscene extremes. The incident unfolded in the parking lot of Lansdowne Place Mall, Peterborough, on July 29.

The couple, still visibly shaken, later shared multiple clips of the confrontation on Facebook. In the footage, three young men in a pickup truck can be seen blocking the couple's car, shouting profanities and racial slurs.

When the Indian man tried to record their license plate, one of the teens leaned out and threatened, "Do you want me to get out of the car and f***ing kill you?" The verbal abuse escalated with mocking gestures, obscene acts, and targeted insults. At one point, a man in the group got out of the truck and performed a lewd act against the couple's car.

The victim accused them of damaging his vehicle, only to be met with more taunts: "Hey big nose, you know it's not illegal to go in front of your vehicle and h*** you. Did I touch you? Did I touch you, yes or no? Answer my question, you f***ing Indian." One of the Canadian teens repeatedly yelled at the Indian couple: "Stupid N******."

The videos quickly went viral, drawing condemnation and calls for accountability. "My partner and I are still traumatised and I am posting so that it does not happen to someone else, and we want justice," the victim wrote online.

Viewer's discretion advised: The videos below contain abuses and obscene gestures.

 

According to local outlet Kawartha Now, several people recognised the suspects after the footage circulated. Police later arrested an 18-year-old from the City of Kawartha Lakes, charging him with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court on September 16.

Peterborough Police confirmed they launched an investigation on August 8 after reviewing the viral clips, which contained “hate-based language.”

"Anybody who has seen the video in this case will understand that that type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community, nor any community," said Police Chief Stuart Betts in a statement.

 

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indians Abused In Canada
Read more
