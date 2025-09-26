‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has suggested that recent US trade measures are pressuring India to seek clarity from Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, Rutte said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the tariffs imposed by Washington.

“Trump’s tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia,” Rutte told the network. “Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs.”

Tariffs Target Indian Oil Purchases from Russia

Last month, US President Donald Trump announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, along with an additional 25% penalty tied to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The US administration argued that these steps were meant to discourage New Delhi from relying on Russian energy imports, which Washington believes indirectly fund Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Trump has also called on NATO members to follow suit by imposing tariffs on China and cutting back on Russian oil imports.

India Pushes Back Against US Pressure

India, however, has sharply criticised the new tariffs. Officials in New Delhi argue that buying Russian oil is vital to secure affordable energy for its 1.4 billion citizens amid global supply chain disruptions. The Ministry of External Affairs noted that, unlike India, both the US and the European Union maintain significant trade relations with Russia, despite lacking the same energy-security concerns.

Broader Strategy Against Moscow

Trump has repeatedly said he is prepared to enforce “major sanctions” on Russia once all NATO members align on halting Russian oil purchases. According to him, the alliance’s bargaining power with Moscow weakens as long as some countries continue trading with the Kremlin.

Meanwhile, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held trade discussions in New York recently, as New Delhi and Washington try to address the growing friction over tariffs and explore wider trade cooperation.

Diplomatic Courtesies Continue

Despite tensions, both leaders have publicly maintained warm ties. In a Truth Social post last week, Trump called Modi a “very good friend.” Modi, in response, expressed confidence that ongoing negotiations would “unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership,” describing India and the US as “close friends and natural partners.”

As of now, there has been no official reaction from either New Delhi or Moscow regarding Rutte’s remarks.