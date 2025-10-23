Three Killed In US Truck Crash, Indian Driver Labelled ‘Illegal Immigrant’ By Customs: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 21-year-old Indian national, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California after allegedly causing a fiery semi-truck crash that killed three people. Singh faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after his Freightliner truck rammed into slow-moving traffic on a San Bernardino County freeway, according to US media reports.

Crossed Border Illegally In 2022

Reports indicate that Singh crossed the southern US border in 2022. Border Patrol agents first detained him in California’s El Centro Sector in March that year, but he was released into the interior of the country under the Biden administration’s “alternatives to detention” policy, which allows certain undocumented immigrants to await hearings outside of custody.

Crash Caught On Dashcam

Dashcam footage from Singh’s truck reportedly captured the crash, which occurred when his semi-truck ploughed into an SUV, killing at least three people and injuring several others. The victims have not yet been publicly identified. Among the injured were Singh himself and a mechanic assisting with a tyre change on another vehicle.

Police: Driver Under Drug Influence

According to police, Singh did not apply the brakes before the collision. Officers said toxicology results confirmed he was under the influence of drugs at the time. “He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, quoted by ABC7 News.

Immigration Detainer Filed

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Singh has no lawful immigration status. Fox News reported that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USICE) has lodged an immigration detainer against him following his arrest.

Similar Case In Florida

This incident follows a similar case in August involving another Indian immigrant, Harjinder Singh, who was accused of causing a fatal crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that killed three people. Harjinder Singh reportedly crossed the US border illegally in 2018 and later obtained a commercial driver’s licence in California.