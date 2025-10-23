Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldThree Killed In US Truck Crash, Indian Driver Labelled ‘Illegal Immigrant’ By Customs: WATCH

Three Killed In US Truck Crash, Indian Driver Labelled ‘Illegal Immigrant’ By Customs: WATCH

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USICE) has lodged an immigration detainer against him following his arrest.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 21-year-old Indian national, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in Southern California after allegedly causing a fiery semi-truck crash that killed three people. Singh faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after his Freightliner truck rammed into slow-moving traffic on a San Bernardino County freeway, according to US media reports.

Crossed Border Illegally In 2022

Reports indicate that Singh crossed the southern US border in 2022. Border Patrol agents first detained him in California’s El Centro Sector in March that year, but he was released into the interior of the country under the Biden administration’s “alternatives to detention” policy, which allows certain undocumented immigrants to await hearings outside of custody.

Crash Caught On Dashcam

Dashcam footage from Singh’s truck reportedly captured the crash, which occurred when his semi-truck ploughed into an SUV, killing at least three people and injuring several others. The victims have not yet been publicly identified. Among the injured were Singh himself and a mechanic assisting with a tyre change on another vehicle.

Police: Driver Under Drug Influence

According to police, Singh did not apply the brakes before the collision. Officers said toxicology results confirmed he was under the influence of drugs at the time. “He was eventually transported to the hospital, and he was checked out by the medical staff, and our officers determined he was driving under the influence of drugs,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Rodrigo Jimenez, quoted by ABC7 News.

Immigration Detainer Filed

The US Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Singh has no lawful immigration status. Fox News reported that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (USICE) has lodged an immigration detainer against him following his arrest.

Similar Case In Florida

This incident follows a similar case in August involving another Indian immigrant, Harjinder Singh, who was accused of causing a fatal crash in Fort Pierce, Florida, that killed three people. Harjinder Singh reportedly crossed the US border illegally in 2018 and later obtained a commercial driver’s licence in California.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 03:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Illegal Indian Immigrant Us Truck Crash
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
Mahagathbandhan Finals 'Young', 'Committed' Tejashwi Yadav As Bihar CM Face
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget