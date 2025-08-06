Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldJapan PM Reaffirms Peace, Rejects Nuclear Sharing With US On Hiroshima Atomic Bombing Anniversary

Japan PM Reaffirms Peace, Rejects Nuclear Sharing With US On Hiroshima Atomic Bombing Anniversary

He dismissed nuclear-sharing with the US, emphasising the three non-nuclear principles. Ishiba discussed support for survivors and the Hiroshima Action Plan, aiming to prevent future nuclear tragedies while acknowledging the US's extended deterrence.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)

Hiroshima [Japan], August 6 (ANI): Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday offered condolences to those who lost their lives in the US atomic bombing, marking the 80th anniversary of the incident.
 
Speaking at a press conference after attending a memorial ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, Ishiba reiterated his government's commitment to peace and nuclear disarmament. He dismissed suggestions of Japan entering a NATO-like nuclear-sharing arrangement with the United States, which became Tokyo's closest ally in the postwar era, Kyodo News reported.
 
In a post on X, Ishiba said, "Today, I attended the Peace Memorial Ceremony held at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima City. Eighty years have passed since the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, turning this city into a scorched wasteland in an instant, and I respectfully offered my sincere condolences to the spirits of those who lost their lives."

"After the ceremony, I visited the Peace Memorial Museum again. As the only country capable of conveying the horrors of the atomic bomb to the world, we will pass down the memory of this tragic experience and lead international efforts to prevent such a calamity from happening again. At a meeting in Hiroshima to hear requests from representatives of atomic bomb survivors, I discussed with the delegation steady efforts toward realizing a world without nuclear weapons, initiatives under the Hiroshima Action Plan, support measures for survivors, and the expansion of the Peace Memorial Museum," he added.

Ishiba also met with representatives of atomic bomb survivors and discussed support measures, the Hiroshima Action Plan, and the expansion of the Peace Memorial Museum.
 
"The government firmly maintains the three non-nuclear principles, and we have no plans to review them," Ishiba said.
 
He also emphasised the need to consider ways to make the extended deterrence provided by the United States more effective, which includes its nuclear capabilities.
 
"This does not contradict our stance to ultimately realize a world free of nuclear weapons," said Ishiba, who formerly served as defence minister.
 
On August 6, 1945, during the final stages of World War II, a uranium bomb was dropped by the US bomber Enola Gay and detonated over Hiroshima, killing an estimated 1,40,000 people by the end of that year, as reported by Kyodo News.
 
For decades, Japan has adhered to the three non-nuclear principles while being protected under the US nuclear umbrella, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Hiroshima Japan
