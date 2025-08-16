In a landmark moment, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Alaska for high-stakes discussions on the ongoing war in Ukraine. This marks Putin’s first visit to Western soil since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The two leaders are set to hold private, closed-door talks at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Alaska’s largest military installation, focusing on possible pathways to a ceasefire and broader resolution of the conflict. Accompanying Trump are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy to Russia Steve Witkoff, underscoring the seriousness of the diplomatic effort.

Ahead of the meeting, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiev tempered expectations, telling reporters that Moscow anticipates “constant and gradual progress” rather than immediate breakthroughs.

End of War?

Trump, meanwhile, expressed urgency ahead of departure, stating aboard Air Force One, “I want to see a ceasefire, rapidly. I don’t know if it’s going to be today, but I’m not going to be happy if it’s not today. Everyone said it can’t be today, but I’m just saying I want the killing to stop.”

The arrival in Alaska was steeped in ceremony. Red carpets were rolled out, handshakes were exchanged, and military jets soared overhead as the leaders prepared to meet. In a striking display, Trump and Putin climbed into the back of the US presidential limousine, chatting amiably as they made their way to the summit—a greeting more commonly reserved for close allies than a longtime geopolitical rival.

Putin Couldn't Hold On

Despite years of conflict and animosity, the optics showed a friendly rapport. The leaders’ handshake lingered, complete with elbow pats and smiles, as F-22 fighter jets and a B-2 stealth bomber performed a flyover. These aircraft, conceived during the Cold War to counter the Soviet threat, offered a subtle reminder of US military strength while underscoring the weight of the moment. Russian President could not stop himself from looking at the beast flying in the sky in formation.

Reporters’ shouted questions about civilian casualties in Ukraine went unanswered, with Putin gesturing as if he could not hear them. Trump then guided the Russian leader to the waiting limousine, where the two continued their conversation behind darkened windows, and Putin was seen smiling.

Trump-Zelenskyy Meet

The lavish reception highlighted a sharp contrast with Trump’s treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a tense February meeting at the White House. Zelenskyy, a key US ally, faced criticism from Trump and left without a signed agreement on Ukraine’s rare earth minerals or a joint press conference. In that meeting, Trump accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” despite US support amid Russia’s aggression.

In the weeks leading up to the Alaska summit, Trump has repeatedly voiced frustration at the ongoing conflict, publicly urging Putin to halt attacks and warning of severe consequences if progress is not achieved. Yet, Friday’s meeting reflected the long-standing personal rapport between the two leaders, with tension barely visible in the ceremonial exchanges and shared limousine ride.