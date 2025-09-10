Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldFrance Violence: Sébastien Lecornu Takes Over As PM As Citizens Stage 'Block Everything' Protest

France Protests: France is gripped by widespread chaos following Prime Minister Bayrou's resignation after losing a confidence vote due to unpopular austerity measures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 03:23 PM (IST)
France is facing widespread chaos both in Parliament and on the streets. On Wednesday morning, violent clashes broke out between police and protesters in Paris and several major cities. The nationwide campaign, dubbed "Block Everything", has crippled transportation networks. In Paris alone, more than 200 people were arrested.

Masked demonstrators blocked roads with garbage bins and barricades, while crowds in Bordeaux and Marseille took over intersections. Police were pelted with bottles and flares, and protesters stormed the Gare du Nord railway hub in the capital. Authorities said most arrests were for disturbing public order, warning that tensions could intensify as the day progresses.

The unrest comes just a day after President Emmanuel Macron appointed Sébastien Lecornu as France’s new Prime Minister, replacing François Bayrou. Bayrou was forced to resign late Monday after losing a confidence vote in parliament.

The decision angered left-wing parties and fueled fresh criticism of Macron’s leadership style.  For many protesters, the problem lies deeper than ministerial changes.

Protesters blamed Macron for the frequent leadership change — the fifth Prime Minister in less than two years. "It's the same story — Macron is the problem, not just his ministers," Fred, a representative of the CGT transport union, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. "It's his way of working. He has to go," he added.

Bayrou's controversial plan to slash £35 billion (around ₹3.7 lakh crore) from state spending in an effort to reduce national debt triggered public outrage and brought down his government.

To contain the spiralling crisis, the French government has deployed more than 80,000 police and security personnel across the country.

Protesters are not just blocking roads and rail lines — they are also targeting fuel depots, supermarkets, and petrol stations. Some groups on social media have even called for large-scale looting. T

The movement is drawing comparisons to the infamous Yellow Vests protests that shook France a few years ago, forcing Macron to retreat on key policies.

The “Block Everything” movement began online in May among right-wing groups, researchers say, but has since been adopted by left-wing and far-left activists. Loosely organised through social media, it has become a rallying cry for discontent over austerity and what demonstrators see as a disconnected ruling elite.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Emmanuel Macron France Protests France Violence
