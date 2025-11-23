Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldFormer President Bolsonaro Detained In Brasilia Under Supreme Court Order

Former President Bolsonaro Detained In Brasilia Under Supreme Court Order

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into preventive custody in Brasilia under a Supreme Court order as investigators advance an alleged coup plot probe.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Brasilia, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into preventive custody by police in Brasilia under an order issued by the Federal Supreme Court.

According to initial information provided by the Federal Police, the arrest is not the result of a sentence, but a precautionary measure requested by investigators. Bolsonaro was detained at around 6:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Saturday and immediately taken to the Federal Police headquarters in the capital.

The detention comes in the final phase of an investigation into an alleged coup plot in the country. Bolsonaro, who was in power from 2019 to 2022, had been under house arrest since August 4 and had his preventive detention ordered on grounds of safeguarding public order.

As part of that process, he had been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Friday, Bolsonaro's defence team submitted a request to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the case's rapporteur, seeking permission for the former president to remain under house arrest, citing health problems.

No timeline has been set for Bolsonaro's testimony, and authorities have not said whether additional measures will be taken throughout the day. His legal team has not issued further statements on the next steps.

The preventive arrest takes place amid multiple investigations opened by the Federal Supreme Court and the Federal Police related to Bolsonaro's actions during his administration and after leaving office. Judicial authorities said more information will be released once the relevant confidentiality orders are lifted.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
Jair Bolsonaro Alexandre De Moraes Preventive Custody Bolsonaro Arrest Bolsonaro Detention
