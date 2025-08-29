On Cam: F-16 Jet Crashes During Airshow Rehearsal In Poland, Pilot Dead

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldOn Cam: F-16 Jet Crashes During Airshow Rehearsal In Poland, Pilot Dead

An F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland. The pilot was killed in the crash, following which the airshow planned for the weekend has been cancelled.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed on Thursday during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland. A Polish Army pilot was killed in the crash.

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz took to X to confirm the crash and expressed grief over the "great loss for the Air Force" after visiting the crash site.

"A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft -an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory. To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences," he said.

"This is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army," they added.

The General Command of the Armed Forces stated that the accident involved an aircraft from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan. There were no injuries to any bystanders, news agency Reuters reported.

"Rescue operations were immediately initiated at the scene," it said in a statement.

A video of the Polish jet crash has gone viral on social media. It shows the F-16 performing a barrel roll aerobatic manoeuvre, before bursting into flames as as it slid on the ground. The jet turned into a fireball and skidded on the runway for a few meters. Bystanders watched in shock as the jet crashed.

According to a report by Reuters, the aircraft crashed into the runway around 1730 GMT (11:00 PM IST) and damaged it. The Radom Airshow planned for the weekend has been cancelled after the crash. 

The exact cause of the jet crash is yet to be ascertained.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
Poland F-16 Fighter Jet
