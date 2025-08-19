Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld2 Elderly Sikh Men Attacked In UK, Turban Removed; Punjab Leaders Urge Jaishankar’s Intervention

Two elderly Sikh men outside UK's Wolverhampton Railway Station were assaulted in what police are investigating as a racially aggravated hate crime. Three suspects were arrested and released on bail later.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
An assault on two elderly Sikh men outside Wolverhampton Railway Station has prompted strong condemnation from Sikh leaders in India. British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed the arrest of three men following the incident, which occurred on Friday, 15 August, and is being investigated as a racially aggravated hate crime.

Attack Captured on Video

According to a BBC report, BTP said it was aware of a video circulating online that purportedly shows the violent attack. In the footage, one victim is seen lying on the ground with his turban removed and lying beside him, while another man is repeatedly kicked and punched.

A woman recording the scene can be heard shouting, “These two men have just gotten beaten up by these white men,” before intervening with, “What are you doing!”

Authorities stated the assault occurred around 1.45 pm BST. Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment and discharged later. The arrested suspects, aged 17, 19 and 25, were later bailed while investigations continue, the BBC reported.

 Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Condemn Brutal Assault

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the incident, stressing that during the attack “one Sikh’s turban was removed forcibly.” He called it a racist hate crime targeting a community that “always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all).”

Badal urged West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act decisively, while also appealing to India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter with the British government. “Meanwhile, I appeal to all Sikh brethren settled abroad to support each other in this hour of need,” he wrote on X.

(Trigger warning: This video contains distressing visuals of assault and violence. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also reacted, posting on X: “Appalled by the brutal attack on an elderly Sikh gentleman in Wolverhampton, England. This hate crime is a disturbing setback for inter-community harmony.” 

He, too, called upon Jaishankar to raise the issue with the UK authorities.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 06:33 PM (IST)
S Jaishankar United Kingdom Hate Crime Sukhbir Badal UK Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Wolverhampton
