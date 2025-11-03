‘Disgustingly Baseless’: Kash Patel Denies Using FBI Jet To Attend Girlfriend's Concert

FBI Director Kash Patel has fired back at allegations that he misused a government aircraft to attend his girlfriend’s concert in Pennsylvania, calling the claims "disgustingly baseless" and "politically motivated."

Allegations Spark Outrage

The controversy erupted after former FBI agent and conservative commentator Kyle Seraphin claimed on his podcast that Patel used a $60 million FBI jet to travel to Penn State University on October 25 to watch country singer Alexis Wilkins perform at a wrestling event.

"We’re in the middle of a government shutdown where employees aren’t getting paid, and this guy is jetting off to hang out with his girlfriend on our dime?" Seraphin said, igniting widespread criticism online.

FBI Defends Patel’s Travel

In response, the FBI issued a statement clarifying that the director is required to travel on Bureau aircraft for security reasons, even for personal trips. The agency stressed that Patel reimburses the government in advance for any non-official travel and that such use of the jet is limited and compliant with internal policy.

Patel Pushes Back On Social Media

Taking to X, Patel directly addressed the swirling accusations, defending both his integrity and his partner.

"Let me be clear: we will not be distracted by baseless rumors or the noise from uninformed internet anarchists and fake news," he said.

Patel condemned what he described as a "total disgrace", personal attacks on his private life and those close to him. He also expressed disappointment at the silence of some within his own political circles amid the backlash.

"The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis, a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner, are beyond pathetic," Patel wrote. "She’s a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. To our supposed allies staying silent, your silence is louder than the clickbait haters."

Defiant Response Amid Political Firestorm

Patel ended his statement with a defiant note, vowing not to be distracted from his work leading the FBI.

"My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down. I and this FBI will stay laser-focused on our mission, rebuilding this Bureau from the ground up."

Fallout Inside The Bureau

According to reports, Patel was angered by the leak of his flight details, which may have contributed to the resignation of Steven Palmer, a 27-year veteran who oversaw the FBI’s aviation unit.

This is not the first time Patel and Wilkins have faced public scrutiny. Last year, they were targeted by conspiracy theories falsely suggesting that Wilkins was an Israeli intelligence operative attempting to influence Patel over Epstein-related files.

Legal Action And FBI’s Final Word

Wilkins has since filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against Seraphin, accusing him of spreading false information that damaged her reputation.

Meanwhile, the FBI sought to shut down the controversy. Spokesperson Ben Williamson called the media coverage "disingenuous and dumb," insisting that Patel’s travel fully complies with agency policy.