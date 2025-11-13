Democrats Release Epstein Emails Claiming Trump ‘Spent Hours with Victim’; White House Responds

A new batch of emails reportedly written by Jeffrey Epstein has reignited scrutiny of former US President Donald Trump’s past ties to the disgraced financier. House Oversight Committee Democrats on Wednesday released messages in which Epstein allegedly claimed that Trump “spent hours” at his home with a victim of sex trafficking and that he “knew about the girls,” according to the Associated Press.

The revelations add another layer to lingering questions about Trump’s relationship with Epstein and whether he was aware of the financier’s crimes against underage girls. Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he severed ties with Epstein long before the latter’s 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges.

The White House quickly dismissed the release as politically motivated. “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Epstein Claims Trump Visited His Home

Among the emails released was a 2011 message from Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite now serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking. Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” He added that Trump had “spent hours at my house” with a person whose identity was redacted but identified by House Democrats as a victim. Epstein noted, “He has never once been mentioned.”

House Democrats have released a 2011 email from Jeffrey Epstein alleging Donald Trump “spent hours” with a victim. pic.twitter.com/3bzAq2uJ7c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 12, 2025

In a separate email to journalist Michael Wolff, who has extensively covered Trump, Epstein wrote, “Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Maxwell’s Conviction and Epstein’s Death

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was later convicted of recruiting and grooming young girls for Epstein. Her legal team continues to maintain that she was unfairly prosecuted.

Currently, Maxwell is serving her 20-year sentence in a minimum-security prison camp in Texas, after being transferred from a low-security facility in Florida. Her transfer followed an interview with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in July.