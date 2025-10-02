Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Deeply Ironic': India Calls Out Pakistan At UNHRC For Lecture On Human Rights

India slams Pakistan at UNHRC, calling it ‘deeply ironic’ to lecture on human rights, citing minority persecution, enforced disappearances, PoJK crisis, blasphemy arrests, international criticism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
India has strongly rebuked Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), questioning how a country accused of persecuting its own minorities dares to lecture others on human rights. Speaking at the 34th meeting of the UNHRC’s 60th session in Geneva on Wednesday, Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain delivered a sharp rebuttal to Islamabad’s repeated attempts to target New Delhi on the global stage.

“India finds it deeply ironic that a country like Pakistan seeks to lecture others on human rights,” Hussain said. “Instead of spreading propaganda, Pakistan should confront the persecution of minorities on their own soil.”

India Pushes Back Against Pakistan’s Rhetoric

Hussain’s remarks came as part of India’s broader pushback against Pakistan’s persistent use of international forums to criticize India while turning a blind eye to its own domestic crises. He urged the council to see through what he described as Islamabad’s “fabricated allegations” and hypocrisy.

“Their attempt to misuse this forum only exposes their double standards. Pakistan should address the rampant, state-sponsored persecution and systematic discrimination faced by its own religious and ethnic minorities,” he added.

Global Voices Highlight Pakistan’s Abuses

India was not alone in its criticism. Geopolitical researcher Josh Bowes also raised concerns, citing alarming statistics on Pakistan’s treatment of minorities. Referring to the 2025 USCIRF Religious Freedom Report, Bowes pointed out that more than 700 individuals are currently imprisoned under blasphemy laws, a 300 percent increase from the previous year.

He also highlighted shocking figures from the Baloch National Movement’s human rights wing, Paank, which recorded 785 enforced disappearances and 121 killings in just the first six months of 2025. Additionally, a Pashtun jirga reported that nearly 4,000 Pashtuns remain missing this year.

Humanitarian Crisis in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Concerns over Pakistan’s human rights record extended to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Nasir Aziz Khan, spokesperson for the United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP), urged the UN and the wider international community to intervene, warning of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the region.

“Pakistan has deployed Rangers and shut down phone and internet services to crush a peaceful, legitimate movement demanding justice, ownership of resources, and fundamental rights,” Khan said.

UN Experts Call Out Minority Persecution

The criticism comes on the heels of warnings from UN human rights experts, who in July called on Pakistan to prevent extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and attacks on places of worship. They expressed particular concern for vulnerable groups, including the Ahmadi community, which continues to face systemic discrimination and violence.

India, meanwhile, reiterated its own commitment to upholding human rights and sustainable development at home. “We remain steadfast in ensuring the fullest enjoyment of human rights by our people,” Hussain affirmed.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 08:07 AM (IST)
Balochistan Human Rights Humanitarian Crisis Pakistan UNHRC PoJK INDIA Enforced Disappearances Minority Persecution Blasphemy Laws Ahmadi Community International Criticism
