Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Decision Without Ukraine Will Achieve Nothing': Zelensky Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet

'Decision Without Ukraine Will Achieve Nothing': Zelensky Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet

Zelensky warns peace talks without Ukraine won’t succeed, rejects ceding land, and calls for a dignified peace as Trump and Putin prepare for their Alaska summit next week.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a firm message on Saturday, making it clear that peace negotiations excluding Ukraine are doomed to fail. As U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for a high-stakes summit in Alaska next week, Zelensky insisted, “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.”

“Decisions made without Ukraine are decisions against peace,” he emphasized, underscoring Kyiv’s essential role in any meaningful resolution to the conflict.

War Devastation and Stalled Negotiations

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands have lost their lives, and millions have been displaced from their homes. Despite three rounds of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv this year, the fighting continues unabated.

Putin has so far resisted international calls for a ceasefire and rejected the possibility of direct talks with Zelensky—whom Ukraine views as indispensable for progress.

Announced just last Friday, the August 15 summit in Alaska marks a rare face-to-face meeting between sitting U.S. and Russian presidents—the first since Biden’s Geneva meeting with Putin in 2021.

Trump suggested there may be “some swapping of territories” to benefit both Russia and Ukraine but provided no further specifics, raising questions about what such arrangements might entail.

Zelensky’s Call for “Dignified Peace”

In a passionate video posted on X, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s readiness to engage in “real decisions that can bring peace.” However, he warned that peace imposed without Ukraine’s agreement is “stillborn” and “unworkable.”

He highlighted the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the widespread international support they have received, even from some who have historically aligned with Russia.

Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity Non-Negotiable

Zelensky underscored that the question of Ukraine’s borders is clearly defined in its Constitution. “No one will deviate from this—and no one will be able to,” he affirmed firmly. He also criticized Russia’s prolonged aggression, pointing out that Moscow is responsible for dragging out the war despite numerous deadlines and calls to end the conflict.

Despite the deep challenges ahead, Zelensky extended an offer to work with Trump and other international partners to secure a genuine and lasting peace—one that will stand firm regardless of Moscow’s ambitions.

Closing his message with a call to unity, Zelensky saluted the bravery of Ukraine’s soldiers and citizens: “Stand firm, this is our land, we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!”

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ceasefire Ukraine Russia - Ukraine Conflict Russia Invasion Ukraine Peace Trump Putin Summit Alaska Summit 2025 Ukraine Territorial Integrity Ukraine War Negotiation
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Business
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
Trump’s Tariff Strategy On India May Backfire, Says Former NSA John Bolton
India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Harshil Army Camp And Helipad Washed Away As Search For Missing Soldiers Intensifies
Breaking: Continuous Rescue Efforts Underway In Dharali Amid Ongoing Search For Missing Locals
Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget