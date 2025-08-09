'Decision Without Ukraine Will Achieve Nothing': Zelensky Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a firm message on Saturday, making it clear that peace negotiations excluding Ukraine are doomed to fail. As U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepare for a high-stakes summit in Alaska next week, Zelensky insisted, “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.”

“Decisions made without Ukraine are decisions against peace,” he emphasized, underscoring Kyiv’s essential role in any meaningful resolution to the conflict.

War Devastation and Stalled Negotiations

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, tens of thousands have lost their lives, and millions have been displaced from their homes. Despite three rounds of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv this year, the fighting continues unabated.

Putin has so far resisted international calls for a ceasefire and rejected the possibility of direct talks with Zelensky—whom Ukraine views as indispensable for progress.

Announced just last Friday, the August 15 summit in Alaska marks a rare face-to-face meeting between sitting U.S. and Russian presidents—the first since Biden’s Geneva meeting with Putin in 2021.

Trump suggested there may be “some swapping of territories” to benefit both Russia and Ukraine but provided no further specifics, raising questions about what such arrangements might entail.

Zelensky’s Call for “Dignified Peace”

In a passionate video posted on X, Zelensky reiterated Ukraine’s readiness to engage in “real decisions that can bring peace.” However, he warned that peace imposed without Ukraine’s agreement is “stillborn” and “unworkable.”

Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not achieve anything. These are stillborn decisions. They are unworkable decisions. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 9, 2025

He highlighted the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the widespread international support they have received, even from some who have historically aligned with Russia.

Ukraine’s Territorial Integrity Non-Negotiable

Zelensky underscored that the question of Ukraine’s borders is clearly defined in its Constitution. “No one will deviate from this—and no one will be able to,” he affirmed firmly. He also criticized Russia’s prolonged aggression, pointing out that Moscow is responsible for dragging out the war despite numerous deadlines and calls to end the conflict.

Despite the deep challenges ahead, Zelensky extended an offer to work with Trump and other international partners to secure a genuine and lasting peace—one that will stand firm regardless of Moscow’s ambitions.

Closing his message with a call to unity, Zelensky saluted the bravery of Ukraine’s soldiers and citizens: “Stand firm, this is our land, we are Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!”