Death Toll Rises To 68 As Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Yemen Coast; 74 Still Missing

HomeNewsWorldDeath Toll Rises To 68 As Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Yemen Coast; 74 Still Missing

A boat carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants capsized off Yemen's coast, killing 68. 74 remain missing as rescue teams battle rough seas. Survivors are in critical condition, officials report.

By : IANS | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)

Aden, Aug 4 (IANS) The death toll from a migrant boat capsizing off Yemen's coast has risen to 68, with 74 others still missing, as search and rescue operations continue amid rough seas, local officials said.

Rescue teams have recovered 68 bodies throughout the day along the coastline of southern Abyan province, while 12 survivors were pulled from the water earlier in the morning, according to Abdul Qader Bajamil, director of the health office in Abyan province.

The survivors were immediately transferred to Shaqra General Hospital for emergency medical treatment. Medical staff report that some of the survivors remain in critical condition due to prolonged exposure to seawater and exhaustion, Xinhua news agency reported.

The tragedy occurred Saturday night when a smuggling boat carrying 154 Ethiopian migrants capsized around 11:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) due to severe weather conditions and strong winds in the waters off Abyan province.

The Abyan security authorities confirmed that all victims and survivors are of Ethiopian nationality, part of the continuous flow of African migrants attempting to reach Yemen and subsequently travel to Gulf countries in search of better economic opportunities.

Bodies have been discovered scattered across different coastal areas, prompting authorities to expand their search operations and deploy additional rescue teams. Health officials are coordinating with local authorities to arrange proper burial procedures for the recovered victims in designated areas near Zinjibar, the provincial capital.

The incident highlights the ongoing perils faced by African migrants who continue to risk dangerous sea crossings despite Yemen's protracted conflict and severe humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has repeatedly characterized Yemen's situation as one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters.

Local Yemeni security officials have renewed calls for urgent international intervention to address the root causes of irregular migration and strengthen maritime safety measures in Yemeni territorial waters.

"This tragedy underscores the need for regional cooperation to prevent such loss of life and address the underlying factors driving these dangerous journeys," an official of the Abyan security department told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other humanitarian agencies started to send their teams to provide support for ongoing rescue operations and assistance to survivors, according to the Yemeni officials.

Weather conditions in the area remain challenging, with maritime authorities warning of continued rough seas that could hamper search efforts.



(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Humanitarian Crisis Ethiopian Migrants Rough Seas Yemen Migrant Boat Abyan Province Boat Capsizing Migrant Tragedy Yemen Rescue Operations IOM Gulf Migration
