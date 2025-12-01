Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBLF Strikes Nokkundi: Deadly Insurgent Attack Exposes Pakistan’s Security Lapses At Multi-Billion-Dollar Mining Project

BLF Strikes Nokkundi: Deadly Insurgent Attack Exposes Pakistan’s Security Lapses At Multi-Billion-Dollar Mining Project

The most alarming aspect of the attack is that it took place in an area Pakistan has been touting globally as the “safest” site for foreign investment.

By : Shivank Mishra | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 08:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A major suicide attack in the Nokkundi area of Balochistan by Baloch insurgents targeted a compound for foreign experts, engineers, and staff associated with the Reko Diq and Saindak mining projects near the Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters on Sunday night. According to information, Baloch insurgents first detonated five large explosives at the sensitive compound and then opened fire on security personnel. The attack occurred at around 9 PM IST and was still continuing as of 12:45 AM IST on Monday.

Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for the attack, and its spokesperson, Major Gwahram Baloch, said the assault was carried out by the group’s Sado Operational Battalion (SOB) unit on the compound of the foreign staff and engineers related to the Saindak and Reko Diq projects. While official casualty figures have not yet been released by Pakistani authorities, media reports indicate that emergency services have been declared in all district hospitals in Chagai, where the attack took place.

Attack At 'Safest' Site

The most alarming aspect of the attack is that it took place in an area Pakistan has been touting globally as the “safest” site for foreign investment. Despite promoting the Reko Diq and Saindak projects as secure destinations for international capital, Pakistan’s own security apparatus failed to protect the compound.

In June, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir formally invited the US to invest in the Reko Diq mine. The Pakistani government continues to claim that Reko Diq contains one of the world’s largest untapped gold and copper reserves, valued at billions of dollars, yet this attack starkly highlights the fragility of such assurances.

Pakistan's Loan For Reko Diq Project

Recently, Pakistan also secured a loan of more than PKR 35,000 crore from the US Export-Import Bank (EXIM) for the Reko Diq project. However, the recent suicide attack on the foreign staff compound exposes glaring security failures and raises serious doubts about the Pakistan Army’s ability to protect such high-profile international investments.

Pakistan, a nation long exposed for exporting terrorism worldwide, is now paying the price for its own policies, facing a severe internal security crisis as terrorist groups it once nurtured and trained turn against the state. The situation has worsened drastically since Asim Munir assumed the role of Chief of Army Staff in 2022. Elevated to Field Marshal in May and then appointed Chief of Defence Forces in November, Munir has overseen a period in which Pakistan’s own militancy network is running increasingly out of control.

Earlier, on November 24, a similar suicide attack struck the FC headquarters in Peshawar, claimed by TTP’s proxy group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. In the past ten days, Pakistani forces have killed 30 militants affiliated with TTP, including Abu Dujana alias Ali Hamdan from Bahawalpur, and Mohammad Harris from PoK. Both had been trained by Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for terror operations in India, but they later joined TTP and turned their weapons against Pakistan’s own military, exposing the catastrophic failure of the state’s decades-long policy of nurturing terrorism.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 08:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
BLF Strike Nokkundi
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
Tough Days Ahead For Tobacco, Pan Masala Makers? Govt To Table 2 Bills
World
Bangladesh Panel Blames Sheikh Hasina For 2009 Mutiny Massacre; Accuses India Of Destabilising Country
Bangladesh Blames Sheikh Hasina For 2009 Mutiny Massacre; Accuses India Of 'Weakening Army'
Business
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
Cities
National Para Athlete Beaten To Death In Haryana After Objecting To Harassment
National Para Athlete Beaten To Death In Haryana After Objecting To Harassment
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget