Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’: Trump Warns Taliban As He Pushes To Reclaim Bagram Air Base

‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’: Trump Warns Taliban As He Pushes To Reclaim Bagram Air Base

Trump warns Taliban that “bad things are going to happen” if they don’t return Bagram Air Base to the U.S., amid rising global tensions and calls for Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 07:53 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Afghanistan’s Taliban government, demanding the return of Bagram Air Base and cautioning that “bad things are going to happen” if his call is ignored.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Washington is pressing Kabul to hand back the strategic airfield. “We’re talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon. If they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m going to do,” he said, hinting at consequences if the Taliban refuses.

Earlier, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump turned up the pressure:

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”

Bagram Air Base, once the hub of US operations in Afghanistan, has been under Taliban control since American troops withdrew from the country in 2021.

Renewed Focus on Bagram’s Strategic Value

Trump has long argued that Washington should have maintained control of the site, citing its proximity to both China and Central Asia. During a recent trip to London, he criticized the 2021 pullout, saying:

“We were going to leave Afghanistan, but we were going to leave it with strength and dignity, and we were going to keep Bagram, the big air base, one of the largest in the world. We gave it to them for nothing. We’re trying to get it back.”

Reports from Afghan outlet Tolo News suggest several US lawmakers have voiced support for Trump’s stance, calling it a strategic move in light of regional security concerns.

Beijing and Kabul Push Back

China has dismissed Trump’s comments, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasizing respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty. “The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of its people,” Lin said, urging all sides to contribute to peace rather than escalate tensions.

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has yet to formally respond to Trump’s latest remarks. However, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently stated, “Not even an inch of Afghan soil is acceptable for foreign military presence. Engagement will only be political and economic.”

Zakir Jalaly, a senior official in the Foreign Ministry, echoed that position, stressing that Afghans have consistently rejected foreign military bases, a principle enshrined in the Doha Agreement.

Wider Global Tensions

Trump’s comments came as he also addressed other foreign policy matters. He confirmed plans to meet with more than 20 world leaders during next week’s UN General Assembly, which will mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, tensions in Europe continue to mount. NATO jets intercepted three Russian aircraft over Estonia on Friday amid a surge in airspace violations across Eastern Europe. In a separate escalation, Russia launched a series of strikes across Ukraine, including areas near Poland’s western border.

Poland’s military reported that its fighter jets and air defense systems had been placed on high alert in response to Moscow’s aerial attacks.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Taliban TRUTH Social NATO Afghanistan UN General Assembly TRUMP Global Security International Relations US Foreign Policy Bagram Air Base Russia-Estonia Tensions Afghanistan Sovereignty Military Presence
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
$100K Not An Annual Fee, Spares Current Holders: Trump Administration Clarifies H-1B Visa Order
Cities
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati As Fans Gather Outside His Residence For Final Goodbye
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati As Fans Gather Outside His Residence For Final Goodbye
India
Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helpline As Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Order Comes Into Effect Today
Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helpline As Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Order Comes Into Effect Today
India
H-1B Visa Curb To Have Humanitarian Consequences, India Studying Impact: MEA
H-1B Visa Curb To Have Humanitarian Consequences, India Studying Impact: MEA
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Trump's Decision to Hike H1B Visa Fees Sparks Industry Concerns | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Criticizes Congress for Neglecting India's Shipping Sector During Gujarat Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Controversy Over Poonam Pandey Playing Mandodari in Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Takes a Grand Roadshow in Gujarat, Inaugurates Projects Worth ₹34,000 Crores | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tensions Erupt in Uttar Pradesh as 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogans Heard in Bhadohi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget