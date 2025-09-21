‘Bad Things Are Going To Happen’: Trump Warns Taliban As He Pushes To Reclaim Bagram Air Base

US President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Afghanistan’s Taliban government, demanding the return of Bagram Air Base and cautioning that “bad things are going to happen” if his call is ignored.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Washington is pressing Kabul to hand back the strategic airfield. “We’re talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon. If they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m going to do,” he said, hinting at consequences if the Taliban refuses.

#WATCH | On Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, US President Donald J Trump says, "We're talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon. If they don't do it, you're going to find out what I'm going to do."



(Source: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nje7BJwSXQ — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

Earlier, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump turned up the pressure:

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”

Bagram Air Base, once the hub of US operations in Afghanistan, has been under Taliban control since American troops withdrew from the country in 2021.

Renewed Focus on Bagram’s Strategic Value

Trump has long argued that Washington should have maintained control of the site, citing its proximity to both China and Central Asia. During a recent trip to London, he criticized the 2021 pullout, saying:

“We were going to leave Afghanistan, but we were going to leave it with strength and dignity, and we were going to keep Bagram, the big air base, one of the largest in the world. We gave it to them for nothing. We’re trying to get it back.”

Reports from Afghan outlet Tolo News suggest several US lawmakers have voiced support for Trump’s stance, calling it a strategic move in light of regional security concerns.

Beijing and Kabul Push Back

China has dismissed Trump’s comments, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasizing respect for Afghanistan’s sovereignty. “The future of Afghanistan should be in the hands of its people,” Lin said, urging all sides to contribute to peace rather than escalate tensions.

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration has yet to formally respond to Trump’s latest remarks. However, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi recently stated, “Not even an inch of Afghan soil is acceptable for foreign military presence. Engagement will only be political and economic.”

Zakir Jalaly, a senior official in the Foreign Ministry, echoed that position, stressing that Afghans have consistently rejected foreign military bases, a principle enshrined in the Doha Agreement.

Wider Global Tensions

Trump’s comments came as he also addressed other foreign policy matters. He confirmed plans to meet with more than 20 world leaders during next week’s UN General Assembly, which will mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, tensions in Europe continue to mount. NATO jets intercepted three Russian aircraft over Estonia on Friday amid a surge in airspace violations across Eastern Europe. In a separate escalation, Russia launched a series of strikes across Ukraine, including areas near Poland’s western border.

Poland’s military reported that its fighter jets and air defense systems had been placed on high alert in response to Moscow’s aerial attacks.