Kuala Lumpur, Oct 26 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s best wishes for the successful event.

“Honoured to meet Prime Minister @anwaribrahim of Malaysia. Conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister @narendramodi for a successful ASEAN Summit,” Jaishankar, who is in Kuala Lumpur to attend the annual ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit, posted on social media.

“Value his thoughts on strengthening our bilateral cooperation and people-to-people linkages,” he added. The External Affairs Minister also met the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea, Cho Hyun, on the sidelines of the summit and discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding sectors.

“Delighted to meet @FMChoHyun of RoK, on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Malaysia. Appreciate the deepening of our Special Strategic Partnership. Discussed cooperation in automotive, electronics, semiconductor, defence and shipbuilding,” he posted on social media. Jaishankar discussed the global and regional scenario with Singapore Counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and deliberated on strengthening bilateral cooperation. “Good to meet FM @VivianBala of Singapore. A very useful exchange on the global and regional scenario, as well as opportunities for strengthening India-Singapore cooperation," the minister posted.

He also held a meeting with Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow. “A first meeting with Thai FM @SihasakPh in Kuala Lumpur today. Look forward to working together to take forward our Strategic Partnership,” he posted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually addressed the India-ASEAN annual summit.

