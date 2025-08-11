Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

Five Al Jazeera Journalists Killed In Israeli Strike Near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

At least five Al Jazeera journalists were killed in an Israeli strike near Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, amid rising tensions and mounting concerns over press freedom in the war-torn enclave.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 06:31 AM (IST)

At least five journalists working for Al Jazeera were among seven people killed in an Israeli airstrike late Sunday outside Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital, according to the media reports. The attack targeted a tent set up near the hospital’s main gate, striking a location that had served as a workspace for media crews reporting from the area.

Journalists Among The Victims

Those killed included correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal, and Moamen Aliwa. Also among the dead was Anas al-Sharif, a well-known 28-year-old Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent recognised for his extensive coverage of northern Gaza.

Just hours before his death, al-Sharif posted on X that Israeli forces were carrying out "Relentless bombardment… ",  on the eastern and southern parts of Gaza City. In his final video, the echo of explosions and flashes of orange light cut through the night sky as he described the strikes: "For two hours, the Israeli aggression has intensified on Gaza City."

Previous Tensions Between Al Jazeera And The IDF

The strike comes two weeks after Al Jazeera publicly accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of running a "campaign of incitement" against its reporters in Gaza, including al-Sharif.

Following Sunday’s attack, the IDF confirmed it had specifically targeted al-Sharif, claiming on Telegram that he was "served as the head of a terrorist cell in Hamas." The military made no mention of the other journalists killed in the strike.

Al Jazeera’s Response And Ongoing Concerns

In July 2023, Al Jazeera had already accused the IDF of "relentless efforts" to discredit its reporters in Gaza. The network called such actions a "dangerous attempt to justify the targeting of its journalists in the field."

Since Israel began its military campaign in Gaza in October 2023, rights groups say the Israeli military has frequently accused Palestinian reporters of being affiliated with Hamas, a move critics argue is meant to undermine independent reporting of alleged Israeli violations. According to press freedom organisations, more than 200 journalists and media workers have been killed during the bombardment, including several from Al Jazeera and their family members.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Hamas War Al Jazeera Journalists Killed Israeli Strike Gaza Gaza Al-Shifa Hospital Attack
Read more
