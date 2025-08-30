Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAfter 2-Day Japan Visit, PM Modi Emplanes For China To Attend SCO Summit In Tianjin

After 2-Day Japan Visit, PM Modi Emplanes For China To Attend SCO Summit In Tianjin

After concluding his two-day visit to Japan, PM Modi departed for China. He will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his two-day visit to Japan and emplaned for China, where he is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Tianjin.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi thanked Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba and stated that he will always remember the visit "for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations". 

"This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth," the prime minister said in an X post.

During PM Modi's visit, India and Japan firmed up 13 key agreements and declarations and announced the launch of various transformative initiatives.

India and Japan announced new steps to deepen their special strategic and global partnership after summit talks between PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. Japan committed to investing 10 trillion yen (about ₹60,000 crore) in India over the next decade, as the two countries signed a series of major agreements — including a defence cooperation framework and a 10-year roadmap to strengthen economic ties.

The agreements also covered an economic security framework aimed at enhancing supply chain resilience in critical sectors such as semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and emerging technologies.

PM Modi will travel to Tianjin for a two-day visit to China to attend the SSCO summit on August 31 and September 1.

The meeting of the 10-member bloc is seen as particularly significant for India-China relations, coming at a time of strain in India-US ties following Trump’s decision to impose 50 percent tariffs on Indian exports.

This will mark Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 01:48 PM (IST)
