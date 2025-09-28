Taliban Frees US Citizen From Afghan Prison After Reported Prisoner Swap Talks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTaliban Frees US Citizen From Afghan Prison After Reported Prisoner Swap Talks

While neither side confirmed a deal, the release signals increased diplomatic engagement between the Taliban and US envoys.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 11:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Taliban on Sunday released a US citizen from prison in Afghanistan, weeks after the group said it had reached a prisoner exchange deal with American envoys as part of efforts to normalise ties with Washington.

Taliban Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Zia Ahmad Takal identified the man as Amir Amiri, without providing details on when, why, or where he was detained, according to Associated Press.

A US official familiar with the matter said Amiri had been held in Afghanistan since December 2024 and was now on his way back to the United States. The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing restrictions on discussing the case publicly.

The release follows heightened diplomatic engagement between the Taliban and US representatives, though neither side has confirmed specifics of the reported prisoner exchange.

