3 Indian-Origin Men Arrested In UK For Violence At Derby Kabaddi Event

HomeNewsWorld3 Indian-Origin Men Arrested In UK For Violence At Derby Kabaddi Event

Three Indian-origin men have been jailed after violence involving knives and a gunfire scare erupted at a kabaddi tournament in Derby in 2023, following damning video evidence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Three Indian-origin men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a serious outbreak of violence at a Kabbadi tournament in Alvaston during the summer of 2023, an incident that shocked the local community and drew a major police response.

Boota Singh, Damanjit Singh and Rajvinder Takhar Singh were handed lengthy jail terms at Derby Crown Court on 19 December, following a trial that concluded last month. The convictions relate to a violent confrontation that erupted during a sporting event intended to celebrate culture and competition.

Chaos Erupts During Sporting Event

The violence unfolded shortly before 4pm on Sunday, 20 August 2023, at the tournament venue off Elvaston Lane. What began as a community gathering quickly descended into disorder when clashes broke out between two groups.

Police were called to the scene amid reports of shots being fired and individuals fighting with weapons. Officers moved swiftly to contain the situation and launched a detailed investigation, gathering video evidence from the area.

Video Evidence and Weapons Recovered

Footage reviewed by investigators showed Boota Singh chasing members of the opposing group during the incident. While he was not carrying a weapon at that moment, police later stopped his vehicle two days after the disorder. A search of the car revealed two machetes in the boot.

Additional video evidence captured Damanjit Singh and Rajvinder Takhar Singh actively carrying large knives as the violence unfolded, underlining the severity of the disorder and the potential risk to public safety.

Guilty Verdicts at Derby Crown Court

All three men were arrested and charged with violent disorder. Following a trial at Derby Crown Court in November, the jury returned guilty verdicts on multiple counts:

  • Boota Singh, 35, of Witham Drive, Derby, was convicted of violent disorder. He also admitted to possessing an offensive weapon at the start of the trial.
  • Damanjit Singh, 35, of Powell Place, Tipton, was found guilty of violent disorder and possession of a bladed article. He was convicted in his absence.
  • Rajvinder Takhar Singh, 42, of Patterdale Drive, Huddersfield, was convicted of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Lengthy Prison Sentences Handed Down

At sentencing on 19 December, the court imposed substantial prison terms, reflecting the seriousness of the offences. Boota Singh was jailed for four years. Damanjit Singh received a sentence of three years and four months, while Rajvinder Takhar Singh was sentenced to three years and ten months.

Wider Case Linked to Tournament Violence

The case forms part of a broader investigation into the disorder at the tournament. Two other men who stood trial over the same incident were acquitted by the jury. Meanwhile, seven other individuals have already been jailed following an earlier trial at Derby Crown Court in 2024.

Derby Kabaddi Violence UK Court Verdict Violent Disorder Case Indian-origin Men Jailed Derby Crown Court
