13 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Terrorists Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Sep 24 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Wednesday gunned down 13 terrorists of the outlawed TTP during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military.

The operation was conducted in the Daraban area of the Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan on the reported presence of Fitna al-Khawarij militants, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

During the operation, 13 militants were killed, and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

The militants were actively involved in multiple terrorist activities, including facilitating a suicide bombing in Daraban in December 2023, and the abduction and targeted killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other militants in the area.

Pakistan has lately been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. In November 2022, the TTP, after breaking a ceasefire deal with the government, had vowed to escalate attacks against the security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

On Sunday, security personnel launched an operation in the same district, killing seven terrorists, including three Afghan nationals.

