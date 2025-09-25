Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld13 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Terrorists Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Terrorists Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The operation was conducted in the Daraban area of the Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan on the reported presence of Fitna al-Khawarij militants.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Peshawar, Sep 24 (PTI) Pakistani security forces on Wednesday gunned down 13 terrorists of the outlawed TTP during an intelligence-based operation in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to the military.

The operation was conducted in the Daraban area of the Dera Ismail Khan district bordering South Waziristan on the reported presence of Fitna al-Khawarij militants, the military's media wing said in a statement.

The term Fitna al-Khawarij is used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group.

During the operation, 13 militants were killed, and weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them.

The militants were actively involved in multiple terrorist activities, including facilitating a suicide bombing in Daraban in December 2023, and the abduction and targeted killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other militants in the area.

Pakistan has lately been witnessing an uptick in terrorist activities, mainly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.  In November 2022, the TTP, after breaking a ceasefire deal with the government, had vowed to escalate attacks against the security forces, the police, and other law enforcement agencies’ personnel.

On Sunday, security personnel launched an operation in the same district, killing seven terrorists, including three Afghan nationals. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget