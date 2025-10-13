Karnal Woman Suffers Fatal Heart Attack While Celebrating Karwa Chauth; Video Surfaces Online

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsKarnal Woman Suffers Fatal Heart Attack While Celebrating Karwa Chauth; Video Surfaces Online

A video circulating online on social media shows people dancing during the festivities when a woman suddenly falls to the ground, prompting panic among attendees in Karnal, Haryana.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a woman collapsed and died of a heart attack while wishing for her husband's long life. 

A disturbing video circulating online on social media shows people dancing during the festivities when the woman suddenly falls to the ground, prompting panic among attendees in Karnal, Haryana.

According to reports, the cause of death is a heart attack.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Viral Video Heart Attack Karnal Karwachauth
