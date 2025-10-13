Karnal Woman Suffers Fatal Heart Attack While Celebrating Karwa Chauth; Video Surfaces Online
In a shocking incident that was caught on camera, a woman collapsed and died of a heart attack while wishing for her husband's long life.
A disturbing video circulating online on social media shows people dancing during the festivities when the woman suddenly falls to the ground, prompting panic among attendees in Karnal, Haryana.
पंजाब के करनाल से हैरान करने वाला वीडियो सामने आया, जहां पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना करते-करते एक पत्नी की दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत हो गई. मौत तब आई जब सभी करवा चौथ सेलिब्रेशन के दौरान डांस कर रहे थे! #Punjab #KarwaChauth2025 #ViralVideo #ABPNews pic.twitter.com/ILEsLGg3sn— ABP News (@ABPNews) October 12, 2025
According to reports, the cause of death is a heart attack.