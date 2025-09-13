Tears And Hope As PM Modi Meets Violence Survivors In Manipur, Announces Major Development Push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Manipur on Saturday for the first time since violence shook the state in 2023. Survivors welcomed him with tears and stories of loss, as he promised help and a fresh start for those still trying to rebuild their lives.

Mr. Modi landed in Imphal earlier in the day and immediately set out for Churachandpur, a district about 61 km away that is home to the Kuki-Zo community. Bad weather made a helicopter trip impossible, but the Prime Minister chose to travel by road instead, a gesture that drew attention from locals lining the route.

In Churachandpur, Mr. Modi met families who lost their homes in the violence, including several children who presented him with a bouquet and a hand-painted gift. At one point, he donned a traditional hat decorated with bird feathers, offered by a young well-wisher during the meet-and-greet session.

#WATCH | Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with locals during his visit to Imphal



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/uWSYtdzbFF — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Back in Imphal, the Prime Minister interacted with students and residents who broke down while speaking to him, underscoring the lasting scars of the conflict.

Later, at the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone for projects worth over ₹7,300 crore in the district and an additional ₹1,200 crore in Imphal. He assured the gathering that more than 7,000 new homes were being built for people displaced by the clashes, stressing that “peace is essential for development in Manipur.”

The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure, from roads to railways. “We increased the budget for rail and road connectivity. Rural roads have been built, and ₹3,700 crore has been spent on national highways in Manipur. Earlier, reaching villages was a challenge, but now many are linked by roads,” he said, adding that work to connect Imphal to the national railway network is progressing swiftly.

Mr. Modi’s visit comes against the backdrop of ethnic violence that has rocked Manipur since May 2023, pitting the valley-majority Meitei community against the hill-dwelling Kuki tribes over issues such as land rights and political representation. The clashes have claimed more than 260 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 people.

The Meiteis, who fall under the general category, have long demanded inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list, while the Kukis — whose roots extend to Myanmar’s Chin State and Mizoram — have sought a separate administration, alleging discrimination and unequal access to resources.