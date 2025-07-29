Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit back at the opposition for raising questions on why India agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan and stopped strikes during Operation Sindoor. He slammed the opposition for finding ways to attack the government and "adopting a new tactic of 'why did you stop?" to target the Centre over the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Taking a swipe at the opposition during the debate in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said: "They tried to play a game during the surgical strike, it didn't work. During the airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either. When Operation Sindoor took place, they adopted a new tactic - "Why did you stop?"...Waah re bayan bahaduron! You need one or the other excuse to oppose. So, not just me but the entire country is laughing at you."

He continued his attack on the opposition, saying, "Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying, and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too."

PM Narendra Modi says, "Terrorists are crying, their masterminds are crying and seeing them cry, some people are crying here too. They tried to play a game during surgical strike, it didn't work. During airstrike, they tried playing another game. That didn't work either.

The Prime Minister also claimed that almost all the nations largely supported India’s actions, but Congress did not support the armed forces. "Only three countries out of 193 delivered remarks in favour of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said.

“India got support from world over. We got the world support but it’s unfortunate that the valour of our brave did not get Congress’s support. Within 3–4 days, they started jumping and saying where is 56-inch chest? Where is Modi? Modi has failed,” he added. PM Modi further accused the opposition of politicising a national tragedy. “They found victory. Even in Pahalgam’s dead, they found politics. They targeted me for selfish politics. Their ‘chhichorapan’ (frivolous behaviour) was demoralising our forces.”