IndiGo Turmoil Deepens: Over 90 Hyderabad Flights Set To Be Cancelled On Friday

IndiGo faces widespread disruption, cancelling 49 outbound and 43 inbound flights from Hyderabad on Friday, following 37 cancellations on Thursday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI) As many as 49 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from here on Friday, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources said.

Similarly, 43 incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day, they said.

A chaotic situation prevailed at the airport for the second consecutive day on Thursday as IndiGo cancelled 37 outbound flights, leaving aggrieved flyers stranded without alternative arrangements or clear communication.

"Absolute chaos at Hyderabad airport because of Indigo operational mess. All gates were bombarded with angry stuck passengers," a netizen said in a post on X this morning.

The airline, in a late-night statement, said the last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations.

"We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy," it said.

Indigo further said it will continue to keep its customers apprised of any changes to their scheduled flights and advise them to check the latest status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport.

IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focused on streamlining its operations at the earliest, it added. PTI GDK GDK ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad IndiGo
