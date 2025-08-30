Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDharmasthala Case: SIT Takes Arrested Witness Chinnayya For Spot Mahazar, Seizes Documents

Dharmasthala Case: SIT Takes Arrested Witness Chinnayya For Spot Mahazar, Seizes Documents

Dharmasthala case witness Chinnaiah is being taken to Bengaluru, where he allegedly got the human skull; the SIT team escorted him under tight security around 6 am to conduct mahazars.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Mangaluru, Aug 30 (PTI): The SIT, probing the allegations of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Dharmasthala over a period of the past two decades, on Saturday took arrested witness-complainant Chinnayya to undisclosed locations for a spot mahazar, police sources said.

According to information available from the sources in the district police, Chinnaiah is being taken to Bengaluru, where he allegedly got the human skull; the SIT team escorted him under tight security around 6 am to conduct mahazars at sites linked to his statements. The officials also said to have seized documents during the exercise.

However, there has been no official word on the exact locations where Chinnayya was taken. "The process was carried out early in the morning in view of security concerns. Details of the places visited and documents secured cannot be disclosed at this stage," a source familiar with the investigation said.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple. The BJP had protested against targeting the temple. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also warned of action if the complaint was false.

Veerendra Heggade, the Dharmadhikari or the custodian of the temple too had welcomed the constitution of the SIT. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka  Dharmasthala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rajnath Singh Stresses Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Tensions: ‘No Permanent Friends Or Enemies’
Rajnath Singh Stresses Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Tensions: ‘No Permanent Friends Or Enemies’
World
After 2-Day Japan Visit, PM Modi Emplanes For China To Attend SCO Summit In Tianjin
After 2-Day Japan Visit, PM Modi Emplanes For China To Attend SCO Summit In Tianjin
World
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
India
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget