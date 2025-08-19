Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Borders Have Been Quiet': NSA Doval Highlights 'Upward Trend' In India-China Relations

NSA Doval expressed optimism about the outcome of the 24th Special Representative (SR)-level talks on boundary issues.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:46 PM (IST)
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday during the latter’s two-day visit to India. Doval said that relations between the two countries have witnessed an "upward trend" in recent months.

"Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial," he noted, crediting the leadership in both countries for fostering a new environment of cooperation since their meeting in Kazan last October.

Doval expressed optimism about the outcome of the 24th Special Representative (SR)-level talks on boundary issues. He stressed that the discussions held special significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

Wang Yi said India and China are heartened to see the stability that is now restored on the borders. "We had a very good 23rd round of special representatives talks at the end of last year. At that meeting, we reached a new and important consensus on the management of disagreements, stabilising the borders, and moving toward a settlement," he said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister added that the bilateral relationship is facing an important opportunity for improvement and growth.

Wang Yi Calls For Partnership

During his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasised that India and China should treat each other as “partners” rather than “adversaries or threats.” Yi noted that relations were now on a “positive trend” and voiced confidence in the potential for deeper cooperation.

Wang Yi is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a meeting seen as a crucial step in stabilising bilateral ties.

The already tensed ties between the two neighbours went sour after the violent clashes in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in 2020.. Jaishankar acknowledged the “difficult period” in ties but underlined that both countries are making efforts to move forward constructively.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
NSA Ajit Doval Wang Yi India-China Relations
