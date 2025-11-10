World Vegan Month 2025: Try These Traditional Indian Sweets With A Vegan Twist

November marks World Vegan Month, a global celebration of compassionate and sustainable living. It’s a time to explore how delicious plant-based foods can be, without compromising on taste or tradition. Indian cuisine, known for its diverse flavours and rich culinary heritage, offers plenty of indulgent desserts that can easily be made vegan.

From nutty laddoos to syrupy delights, these treats prove that you don’t need dairy to enjoy a sweet celebration. Here are some vegan-friendly Indian desserts to try this World Vegan Month.

ALSO READ: Haldi Ceremony Décor: Ditch Yellow And Try These Stunning Colour Themes Instead

Besan Laddoos

(Image Source: Canva)

Vegan besan laddoos are a fragrant and wholesome treat made from roasted gram flour, jaggery or sugar, and a drizzle of plant-based ghee or oil. They’re delightfully soft, nutty, and infused with cardamom, bringing together simplicity and indulgence. What makes them special is how quick and easy they are to prepare, ready in minutes. These laddoos perfectly capture the festive spirit while staying true to a vegan lifestyle.

Kaju Barfi

(Image Source: Canva)

Cashew barfi are rich, melt-in-the-mouth confections made with ground cashews and a touch of natural sweetener. They are a healthier twist on the traditional barfi, emphasising the goodness of nuts. Naturally vegan and gluten-free, these little truffles satisfy dessert cravings without feeling heavy. Their smooth texture and nutty aroma make them a delightful plant-based indulgence for any festive table.

Jalebi

(Image Source: Canva)

A traditional favourite, jalebi is a crispy, golden spiral soaked in fragrant sugar syrup. When made using vegan-friendly oil and plant-based flour batter, this dessert retains all its charm without dairy. The contrast between its crunchy exterior and syrupy sweetness makes it truly irresistible. Served warm, jalebi brings joy to any celebration with its bright colour and festive flavour.

Coconut Laddoo

(Image Source: Canva)

Coconut laddoos are among the simplest vegan sweets to prepare, combining grated coconut, sugar, and a dash of cardamom. These bite-sized delights are soft, aromatic, and full of tropical flavour. The natural sweetness of coconut makes them light yet satisfying, ideal for a quick festive fix. Whether made with fresh or desiccated coconut, they offer pure indulgence in every bite.

Gulab Jamun (Vegan Version)

(Image Source: Canva)

Traditionally made from milk solids, gulab jamun can easily be given a vegan twist using plant-based milk or khoya alternatives. These deep-fried dough balls soak up syrup infused with cardamom and rose water, creating an irresistibly soft, syrupy treat. The vegan version retains the same luxurious flavour while embracing a cruelty-free approach. It’s proof that even the most iconic Indian sweets can go plant-based.

Almond Barfi

(Image Source: Canva)

Almond barfi is a smooth, nutty dessert made from ground almonds and natural sweeteners like jaggery or maple syrup. When crafted with plant-based milk or oil, it becomes a perfect vegan indulgence. Rich in texture and subtly fragrant, this treat combines tradition with mindful eating. A small piece of almond barfi delivers both sweetness and nourishment, ideal for festive snacking.