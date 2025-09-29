World Heart Day 2025: Essential Yoga Asans To Keep Your Heart Healthier And Stronger

Today, on 29 September 2025, the world comes together to observe World Heart Day, an annual event dedicated to spreading awareness about cardiovascular health. With this year’s theme, "Don’t Miss a Beat," the global campaign urges people to pay attention to heart health, recognise early warning signs, and embrace preventive care.

While medical awareness and timely check-ups are crucial, lifestyle choices play an equally important role in keeping the heart strong. Among these, yoga has emerged as a powerful ally for cardiovascular well-being.

Why Yoga Is Essential For Heart Health

Yoga is more than a form of physical exercise, it’s a practice that blends movement, breath, and mindfulness. By calming the nervous system and promoting overall balance, yoga directly supports the heart in multiple ways.

One of the most significant benefits of yoga is its ability to reduce stress, a major contributor to heart disease. Deep breathing and mindful postures stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, helping the body relax. Regular practice also helps in lowering blood pressure, which minimises the risks associated with hypertension.

Yoga Asans To Improve Heart Health

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

(Image Source: freepik)

This foundational pose improves posture, enhances blood circulation, and strengthens the core muscles. Stand tall with feet together, arms at your side, and focus on deep breathing. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

(Image Source: Canva)

Warrior pose boosts endurance, circulation, and muscle strength. Step one leg back, bend the other knee, and extend your arms parallel to the ground. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute before switching sides.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)

(Image Source: freepik)

This calming pose relieves tension, improves circulation, and supports relaxation. Bend forward from the hips with feet shoulder-width apart, letting the head and arms hang toward the floor. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

(Image Source: Canva)

Known for improving balance and focus, this pose strengthens the legs and calms the mind. Stand on one leg, place the opposite foot on the inner thigh or calf, and bring hands together above the head. Hold for 30 seconds to 1 minute per side.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

(Image Source: Canva)

A restorative pose that opens the chest and strengthens the back. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart, then lift your hips toward the ceiling. Interlace your hands beneath your back and hold for up to 1 minute.

Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)

(Image Source: freepik)

This backbend energises the body, enhances spine flexibility, and stimulates the heart. From lying on your back, place hands near the ears, press through the palms and feet, and lift into an arch. Hold for 15–30 seconds.

