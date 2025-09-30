Why Two Is Better Than One: The Science Of Co-Parenting

(By Riri G Trivedi)

Co-parenting is the need of the hour, that all modern parents need to embrace. When one parent shoulders the entire burden, the whole family suffers. Research shows that a mother's mental health has a far-reaching impact on the children's mental health. This is why co-parenting has become essential for Indian families today.

Traditionally, Indian families divided roles sharply: mothers raised children, fathers went out and brought home the money. Fathers were often away in transferable jobs or even abroad, barely present in their children’s daily lives. Mothers carried the load of running the house, managing kids and aged parents. But it was easier when women did not go out and work or have their own careers.

Shared Responsibilities:

But times have changed. Families are smaller, grandparents are less available, and both parents often work. In this landscape, it is no longer possible, or healthy, for one parent to manage everything alone. Co-parenting is not just about splitting the physical work; it’s about sharing emotional, mental, and decision-making responsibilities for the sake of children and families.

The good news is that change is slowly and steadily becoming visible in urban India. Increasingly both parents are taking on roles that they never did before.

Participating in parenting workshops, attending parent teacher meetings in schools and getting involved in the child’s hobbies or social activities

Sharing household responsibilities like cooking, cleaning, buying groceries, taking care of parents or medical visits for kids

Actively discussing division of parenting and household roles before planning the child

Taking paternity leave or negotiating flexible work arrangements with their employers, or even taking a sabbatical from work in order to help raise kids

Why It Matters

When both parents share responsibilities, the impact is transformative not just for the child but for the whole family:

Children feel emotionally secure, connected to both parents, and develop healthy ideas about gender roles. Having both parents who are physically and emotionally present helps them feel safe and gives them a sense of balance. They learn teamwork and mutual respect by example. They are more likely to become supportive parents and partners themselves in their adult relationships.

Mothers experience reduced stress, improved mental health, and stronger marital support. They get more time to unwind and take care of their mental and physical health or pursue their career goals or personal passion.

Fathers build deeper emotional bonds with their children. They also model vulnerability and care.

Families overall enjoy greater harmony, better communication, and resilience when faced with stress.

Riri G Trivedi is Parenting Coach, Psychotherapist, and Trainer