What Is Soft Blocking? Why Gen Z Is Choosing Digital Distance Over Awkward Confrontations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gen Z uses

It removes followers without confrontation, unlike a direct block.

X added a direct

This method enhances privacy but doesn't guarantee full anonymity.

Social media makes it easy to stay connected, but not every online relationship needs to continue as before. For Gen Z, managing digital boundaries increasingly means finding ways to limit contact without turning it into a confrontation. One practice gaining attention is “soft blocking”, a method that quietly removes someone from a follower list without necessarily cutting off all access. The term first gained popularity on Twitter, now known as X, and has since come to describe a broader approach to online distancing. From changing friendships to privacy concerns, here is what soft blocking means and why young users may choose it.

What Is Soft Blocking?

Soft blocking is a way to create distance from someone on social media without using a conventional block. The term originally referred to a workaround on Twitter: a user would block an account and then immediately unblock it. This removed the person from their followers while leaving both accounts technically unblocked.

A 2025 study published in Social Media + Society examined how people discussed soft blocking online. Researchers analysed 96,541 tweets posted between 2009 and 2020, exploring how the practice was understood and used.

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Over time, the meaning expanded to include quietly removing someone from a follower list without blocking them.

In October 2021, Twitter introduced its “Remove this follower” feature, giving users a direct way to remove followers. According to X’s help documentation, the feature allows users to remove an account from their followers. However, on public accounts, the person can follow again, while private accounts require them to send a new follow request. X states that follower removal is available on the web.

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Why Is Gen Z Choosing Soft Blocking?

For young adults who use social media to maintain friendships, date and communicate, online connections can become complicated. Soft blocking offers a way to reduce contact without making a complete break.

A 2025 Harris Poll found that 83% of adult Gen Z respondents had taken steps to limit their social media use at some point, while 42% said they had unfollowed or muted an account. Although these figures do not specifically measure soft blocking, they indicate that managing online exposure is a concern for many young users.

Digital Boundaries: Users can decide who remains in their follower list and how much access others have to their updates.

Less Confrontation: Removing someone quietly may feel easier than blocking them outright, particularly after a friendship changes or a relationship ends.

Greater Control Over Privacy: Soft blocking gives users another way to manage their online circles without making a public announcement.

Soft Blocking: Privacy Without A Public Fallout

A direct block can sometimes be interpreted as a strong statement, especially when the people involved share friends, colleagues or social circles. Soft blocking offers a less visible alternative for those who want distance without inviting questions or arguments.

The 2025 study published in Social Media + Society also explored how users connect mutual following with expectations of interaction and reciprocity. Quietly ending that connection can help someone step back from those expectations while avoiding an overt confrontation.

However, soft blocking does not guarantee complete privacy. Someone removed from a public account’s followers may still view its content and can follow again. Users seeking stronger restrictions may need to make their account private or block the person, depending on the platform’s available settings.

Ultimately, soft blocking reflects the changing ways people manage online relationships. It gives users another option between maintaining a connection and cutting it off entirely.