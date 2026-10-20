Painting Your Home This Diwali? Best Wall Colours For Every Room For A Festive Makeover

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Diwali is the perfect time to refresh your home, and a new coat of paint can instantly transform its appearance. Along with cleaning and decorating, many people repaint their walls before the festival to create a brighter, more welcoming atmosphere. However, choosing the right colour requires considering factors such as room size, natural light, furniture and existing decor. From vibrant shades for social spaces to soothing tones for the puja room, the right wall colours can complement festive decorations and enhance your interiors. Here are some ideas to help you choose the best colours for different rooms this Diwali.

Best Wall Colours For The Living Room

The living room is where family members gather and guests are welcomed during Diwali. Warm shades such as saffron and soft yellow can make the space feel inviting and cheerful. If you prefer a contemporary look, consider painting one wall in a deeper shade while keeping the remaining walls neutral. This creates a focal point without making the room appear crowded.

Traditional Colours For A Festive Look

For homes with traditional decor, shades such as deep maroon and royal blue can add richness and character. These colours work well with brass accessories, colourful rangolis and traditional furnishings. To maintain visual balance, use darker shades on a single accent wall rather than throughout the room. This allows festive decorations to stand out without overwhelming the interiors.

Choose A Serene Look For The Puja Room

The puja room holds special significance during Diwali, making it important to choose colours that create a peaceful atmosphere. Cream, off-white and other soft shades can make the space look clean and uncluttered. A mandala-inspired wall design or a subtle decorative border can add character without requiring elaborate embellishments. Complement the walls with diyas and tasteful festive decorations for a welcoming prayer space.

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Two-Colour Combinations To Enhance Your Walls

A two-colour combination can add depth and visual interest to your interiors. Beige paired with terracotta, for example, creates a warm and earthy appearance, while cream with muted gold offers a more refined finish. You can also experiment with contrasting shades on adjoining walls or use a different colour to highlight architectural features. Before finalising the combination, consider how it will look alongside your furniture and curtains.

Give Your Balcony A Fresh Look

A freshly painted balcony can become an attractive corner of the home during Diwali. Soft peach or muted coral can brighten the space and complement plants, outdoor furniture and decorative lights. Choose weather-resistant paint suitable for exterior surfaces, particularly if the balcony is exposed to rain and direct sunlight. Coordinating the wall colour with existing furnishings can help create a cohesive look.

Add A Natural Touch With Green Walls

Green can bring a sense of freshness to interiors. Olive green is a suitable option for those who want a nature-inspired look, particularly when paired with wooden furniture and indoor plants. For a balanced appearance, consider using green on one wall instead of across the entire room. This works especially well in reading corners, dining spaces or areas with natural wooden finishes.

White Walls With Golden Borders For An Elegant Finish

White walls with golden borders offer a simple way to give interiors a festive makeover. This combination works well for homeowners who prefer understated decor but still want their spaces to feel special for Diwali. Gold-toned detailing can be used around doorways, wall panels or decorative niches. Warm lighting and brass accessories can further enhance the overall appearance without requiring additional bright colours.

Use Red For A Vibrant Festive Atmosphere

Red is traditionally associated with celebrations in India and can create a striking visual statement. A carefully chosen red accent wall in the dining area or living room can add energy to the interiors. Since this shade can be visually dominant, balance it with lighter furnishings and simple decor. This approach allows the colour to stand out without making the room feel too intense.

Light Grey For A Modern Interior

Light grey is a versatile choice for homeowners who prefer a contemporary aesthetic. It provides a neutral backdrop for artwork, statement furniture and decorative lighting. You can introduce festive elements through metallic accessories, textured cushions or wall art rather than adding more colours to the walls. This makes it easier to retain the same interior style after Diwali.

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Things To Consider Before Choosing Wall Colours

Before buying paint, consider the amount of natural light each room receives, its size and the colours of your existing furniture. Lighter shades can help smaller spaces feel more open, while darker colours can create depth when used strategically. It is also advisable to test paint samples on the wall and observe them at different times of the day, as lighting can affect how a colour appears. For balconies and other exposed areas, choose paint designed for exterior use. Ultimately, the best wall colours are those that suit your home's layout and complement your personal style. With thoughtful choices, you can give your interiors a fresh, festive appearance this Diwali without making extensive changes to your decor.