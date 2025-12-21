Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeLifestyleTravelWorld Snowboard Day 2025: 6 Indian Destinations For An Epic Snowboarding Experience

World Snowboard Day 2025: 6 Indian Destinations For An Epic Snowboarding Experience

Celebrate World Snowboard Day 2025 by exploring India’s best snowboarding destinations, from Gulmarg to Munsiyari, offering thrill, snow, and stunning winter views.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

World Snowboard Day 2025, observed on December 21, is a global celebration of snowboarding that encourages people of all ages to experience the joy of sliding down snow-covered slopes. Marked by free lessons, gear trials, and community events at ski resorts worldwide, the day makes snowboarding more accessible for both beginners and experienced riders.

In India too, winter landscapes transform into thrilling playgrounds for snowboard lovers. Here are six Indian destinations where adventure meets breathtaking beauty.

ALSO READ: Year Of Wanderlust: Seven Premium Destinations For A Luxe New Year Journey

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Often called the heartland of winter sports in India, Gulmarg is renowned for its vast, untouched slopes and powdery snow. Its natural terrain makes snowboarding smooth and enjoyable, especially for beginners and intermediate riders. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks and pine forests, the experience here feels raw, serene, and deeply immersive. Gulmarg remains one of India’s most iconic destinations for snowboarding enthusiasts.

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)
(Image Source: x/ IndiaAesthetica)

Solang Valley comes alive in winter with its snowy landscape and buzzing adventure vibe. Known for hosting winter sports festivals, it offers long alpine runs that challenge skilled snowboarders while exciting newcomers. The dramatic mountain views and crisp air add to the adrenaline rush. Snowboarding in Solang is a perfect blend of thrill, energy, and scenic beauty.

Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Pinterest/ mapsofworld)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ mapsofworld)

Set against towering Himalayan peaks, Rohtang Pass is a visual spectacle during winter. Its gentle slopes and fresh snowfall make it a popular spot for snowboarding, especially for first-timers. The wide-open snowfields allow riders to enjoy the sport while soaking in panoramic mountain views. Rohtang’s raw beauty makes every ride memorable.

Kufri, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Kufri’s charm lies in its simplicity and beginner-friendly slopes. The smooth terrain and scenic surroundings make snowboarding here less intimidating and more enjoyable. During winter, the destination turns into a snow-covered wonderland, ideal for those taking their first steps into the sport. Kufri offers a relaxed yet rewarding snowboarding experience.

Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh

(Image Source: Pinterest/ shachidilip)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ shachidilip)

Narkanda is loved for its peaceful environment and stunning mountain backdrop. Its moderate slopes attract snowboarders who want both adventure and solitude. With fewer crowds and consistent snowfall, the destination allows riders to enjoy uninterrupted sessions on snow. Snowboarding here feels calm, scenic, and deeply refreshing.

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

(Image Source: Pinterest/ travelhippo)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ travelhippo)

Nestled near glaciers and surrounded by dramatic Himalayan ranges, Munsiyari offers a raw and authentic snowboarding experience. The destination caters to both beginners and seasoned riders, thanks to its varied terrain. Snowboarding here is as much about adventure as it is about connecting with nature. The untouched beauty of Munsiyari adds a sense of exclusivity to every ride.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 21 Dec 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Snowboard Day 2025 Snowboarding In India Best Snowboarding Places In India Winter Adventure Sports India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
PM Modi Interacts With Assam Students Aboard Cruise Ship On Brahmaputra
Cricket
Ashes Retained! England’s Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win In Adelaide
Ashes Retained! England’s Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win
World
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
'Your Mantra Will Echo In Our Hearts Forever': Yunus Vows To Follow Osman Hadi's Legacy
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
Maharashtra Civic Poll Results Today: Counting To Begin At 10 AM; Key Battles In Baramati, Vidarbha
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber as Dense Fog and AQI Above 400 Choke NCR
Breaking News: Telangana Sarpanch Dresses as Bear to Chase Away Monkeys, Viral Video Sparks Buzz
Weather Alert: Severe Cold, Very Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Disrupt Life in Delhi-NCR
Breaking Update: Dense Fog and Hazardous Pollution Paralyse Delhi-NCR, Flights Cancelled
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget